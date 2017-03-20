AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of M.F. Irvine Companies

"We are investing in agencies that bring the best expertise in their field and M.F. Irvine is a fantastic addition to our organization." said AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of M.F. Irvine Companies located in Conshohocken, PA. Over the last 25 years, M.F. Irvine has provided business solution offerings for employee benefits insurance and risk management services to organizations throughout the United States. The team will continue operations under the leadership of CEO Michael Irvine.

“Joining AssuredPartners was a very thoughtful process, that ultimately yielded the best fit for our team and client Partners,” said Michael Irvine. “Since 1992 we have built our business on the ability to achieve steady and successful growth while being able to provide an environment in which we work with our clients to define goals and identify the best partners to execute those goals. This union with AssuredPartners will allow our core values to remain intact, while having access to the national reach of AssuredPartners.”

President and Chief Operating Officer of AssuredPartners, Tom Riley, commented, “The addition of M.F. Irvine into our structure is a complement to our existing practices and will give us the opportunity to expand our footprint in the Northeast region. We are investing in agencies that bring the best expertise in their field and M.F. Irvine is a fantastic addition to our organization with expertise in both Property & Casualty & Employee Benefits. We proudly welcome the clients and staff of M.F. Irvine to AssuredPartners.”

For more information about M.F. Irvine Companies, please visit: http://www.mfirvine.com.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $670 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 190 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 170 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis(at)assuredptr(dot)com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

*As ranked by Business Insurance in the July 18, 2016 edition, featuring the “100 largest brokers of U.S. business.”