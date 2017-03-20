NMEDA Announces Danny Langfield As New CEO

I am thankful and honored to have been chosen for the opportunity to represent and lead this extraordinary organization of devoted and talented professionals"

The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) has announced Danny Langfield as the new Chief Executive Officer. After a thorough and comprehensive search, Langfield succeeded the current CEO, David Hubbard, on December 1, 2016. “I am thankful and honored to have been chosen for the opportunity to represent and lead this extraordinary organization of devoted and talented professionals,” said Langfield.

Langfield brings many years of executive leadership and industry experience with non-profit organization management, starting in 1999 with the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE). Since 2006, he has served as the Deputy Executive Director for the Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association (TIADA) where he was primarily responsible for advocacy, government relations, education and compliance.

In his new role as CEO, Langfield represents and supports Quality Assurance Program (QAP) mobility dealers, manufactures, driver rehabilitation specialists, and professionals who provide accessible transportation solutions for people with disabilities. With his notable range of business experience and years of dedicated industry involvement, Danny Langfield makes an exemplary fit for NMEDA.

About the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association:

Founded in 1989 as a non-profit trade association, the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) supports more than 600 mobility equipment dealers, manufacturers and driver rehabilitation specialists in the U.S. and Canada dedicated to expanding opportunities for people with disabilities. For information on NMEDA, please visit http://www.nmeda.com, as well as Facebook and Twitter.