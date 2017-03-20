DoublePositive, a performance-based online marketing company, announced today that it is the recipient of three gold LEADER Awards from LeadsCouncil, an independent online lead generation association. The annual awards recognize excellence in the work of lead generators, aggregators and lead technology companies across a variety of industry verticals.

DoublePositive was awarded gold for Best Call Center: Education, Best Call Center: Mortgage and Best 3rd Party Lead Generator: Education.

“We are honored to win three gold awards, the most for our company in any given year since the inception of the awards,” said Joey Liner, DoublePositive’s President. “Thank you to all of our clients, partners and LeadsCouncil members for the votes. Our core values allow us to bring people and technology together in a collaborative, fun, creative and forward-thinking environment. We’re focused on ensuring the success of our clients, our company and our employees. We can’t wait to show the industry what we have in place for 2017!”

The announcement comes as DoublePositive heads off to LeadsCon, a premier conference for vertical media, online lead generation and direct response marketing. The conference takes place March 20-22, 2017 in Las Vegas.

For more information about DoublePositive, please contact Joey Liner at joey(at)doublepositive(dot)com or 443-278-8566.

About DoublePositive

Founded in 2004, DoublePositive is a performance-based online marketing company serving lead buyers, lead sellers and direct response advertisers. Through its lead qualification and transfers technologies, and its digital advertising solutions, DoublePositive accelerates digital full-funnel demand generation and new customer acquisitions for highly visible brands and their agency partners. DoublePositive was twice named to Inc 500 l 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America.