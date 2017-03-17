The Standard Group Wins Irresistible Mail Award by USPS

Holiday Inkling Mystery Game Direct Mail Campaign According to the USPS, some mail pieces are effective, some are engaging, and some are even beautiful. But very few can be fairly coined as “Irresistible Mail.”

The Standard Group, an enterprise print management and marketing logistics company in central and eastern Pennsylvania, has been chosen as the third quarter winner of the esteemed 2017 USPS Irresistible Mail Award. The Standard Group’s complex yet easily fun Holiday Inkling Mystery Game direct mail campaign earned the honor.

The USPS Irresistible Mail Award is a quarterly contest which recognizes innovative and effective mail piece designs. According to the USPS, some mail pieces are effective, some are engaging, and some are even beautiful. But very few can be fairly coined as “Irresistible Mail.”

The Holiday Inkling Mystery Game campaign received enthusiastic praise for leveraging direct mail, email and social media to invite its customers, prospects and employees to play the Clue-like game online. The personalized invitation featured a curiously creative opening and 16 customized elements, including a pop-up cube with a picture of the customer's very own sales specialist dressed as a character suspect in the game. The campaign’s conversion was tracked via personalized websites, or PURLs, and active players received daily email reminders to solve the mystery in order to receive prizes.

As a quarterly winner, The Standard Group’s Holiday Inkling Mystery direct mailer will be showcased at the 2017 National Postal Forum in Baltimore, Md. The mailer will compete against three other quarterly winners for the chance to become Grand Champion at the National Postal Forum on May 22, 2017.

“We are so proud to have won an Irresistible Mail Award,” noted Scott Vaughn, CEO of The Standard Group. He continued, “We designed our campaign to inspire our customers to execute engaging print and integrated communications. But to win a distinguished award by the USPS is a great honor and validation of our team’s always expanding creative ability.”

About The Standard Group:

The Standard Group is an enterprise print management and marketing logistics company. We simplify communications for our customers by streamlining their print marketing and by automating processes for print. Leveraging innovative workflow technologies, we help to facilitate online orders, improve quality, manage inventory and reduce print obsolescence. For more information on The Standard Group, visit http://www.standardgroup.com.