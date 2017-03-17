CLEAN WATERWAYS is bringing you 14 sessions covering the most pressing issues unique to spill prevention and response for inland waterways, with sessions led by industry experts and outstanding speakers. In addition to its targeted and unique conference content, CLEAN WATERWAYS is also the only event of its kind to bring together professionals from maritime, facilities, rail, and pipeline to improve oil and hazardous materials spill prevention and response in inland waterways.

Conference Sessions Include:



Navigating the Regulatory Patchwork of Spill Planning and Response in the Inland Waterways Environment

Chemical and Hazardous Materials Case Studies

Non-Floating Oil Detection – Response and Case Studies

The Role of the First Responder

API's Recommended Practice for Onshore Liquid Pipeline Emergency Preparedness and Response

Are you Secure? Challenges Facing your Organization in Today's World

Health and Safety – Protecting Employees During a Response

Specific Techniques for River Response and Recovery

Training and Exercise Program Development and Improvements

Incident Command – Who's in Charge of What?

Innovative Oil Spill Response Technologies

Planning and Preparedness – Part 1

Communication and Coordination

Planning and Preparedness – Part 2

Full session descriptions and speaker details can be found at http://www.cleanwaterwaysevent.org