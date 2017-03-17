Houston, TX (PRWEB) March 17, 2017
CLEAN WATERWAYS is bringing you 14 sessions covering the most pressing issues unique to spill prevention and response for inland waterways, with sessions led by industry experts and outstanding speakers. In addition to its targeted and unique conference content, CLEAN WATERWAYS is also the only event of its kind to bring together professionals from maritime, facilities, rail, and pipeline to improve oil and hazardous materials spill prevention and response in inland waterways.
Conference Sessions Include:
- Navigating the Regulatory Patchwork of Spill Planning and Response in the Inland Waterways Environment
- Chemical and Hazardous Materials Case Studies
- Non-Floating Oil Detection – Response and Case Studies
- The Role of the First Responder
- API's Recommended Practice for Onshore Liquid Pipeline Emergency Preparedness and Response
- Are you Secure? Challenges Facing your Organization in Today's World
- Health and Safety – Protecting Employees During a Response
- Specific Techniques for River Response and Recovery
- Training and Exercise Program Development and Improvements
- Incident Command – Who's in Charge of What?
- Innovative Oil Spill Response Technologies
- Planning and Preparedness – Part 1
- Communication and Coordination
- Planning and Preparedness – Part 2
Full session descriptions and speaker details can be found at http://www.cleanwaterwaysevent.org