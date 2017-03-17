Luxury children’s clothing retailer Evolution Kids Emporium will be adding the Miguel Vieira children’s line of clothing and footwear to its online catalog.

“We are thrilled to offer the Miguel Vieira brand in our online store,” said Jimmy Brown, founder and owner of Evolution Kids Emporium. “Miguel Vieira is a premier clothing line that has offered the highest quality fashions to a discriminating international clientele for nearly 30 years. We know that our customers only want the very best in children’s apparel, and Miguel Vieira is the absolute pinnacle of style and quality.”

The Miguel Vieira brand is a regular fixture on European runways, and has been featured in respected fashion publications GQ Portugal and Vogue Portugal. The brand is known for its sophisticated tailoring and subdued color palate, which invokes a simultaneously classic and contemporary elegance. “Miguel Vieira offers a highly unusual, bold, and refined aesthetic, incorporating muted colors and sophisticated shapes, not typically seen in children’s wear,” said Jimmy Brown. “We think Miguel Vieira and Evolution Kids Emporium are perfectly aligned.”

About Miguel Vieira

Since 1988, Miguel Vieira has been an internationally renowned luxury brand, winning numerous design awards including the Prince Henry the Navigator Award for Innovation, and the Golden Globe Design Award in 2007 and 2012. In addition to its junior and children’s clothing line, the Miguel Vieira brand offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, eyewear, lingerie, leather goods, jewelry, and home furnishings.

Miguel Vieira recently unveiled its autumn/winter 2017/2018 line during Milan Fashion Week, 2017. The collection featured perfectly tailored suits and outerwear, utilizing unusual textures and patterns. Miguel Vieira was the first Portuguese designer to be featured during the Milan Men’s Fashion Week parade.

About Evolution Kids Emporium

Evolution Kids Emporium offers a wide range of designer clothing collections from some of the world’s most respected luxury brands. With an eclectic variety of unique fashions for babies, toddlers, and children, Evolution Kids Emporium provides seasonal options to suit any style. Each piece is specifically selected for superior cut, color, and quality. Both the online store and the physical retail locations share a firm commitment to providing exceptional customer service. Please visit shop online at EvolutionKidsEmporium.com.