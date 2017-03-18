Gorbel® Launches New GS SERIES Electric Chain Hoist Line

“We believe that a high quality hoist wrapped with extraordinary customer support is consistent with our drive to be 'A Class Above' and align with our mission of improving people's lives."

Gorbel Inc. is excited to announce the addition of Gorbel® Electric Chain Hoists to their comprehensive family of material handling solutions. By adding chain hoists to their offering, Gorbel® now offers the most convenient delivery and installation in the industry. When customers order their Gorbel® GS Series Hoist with one of Gorbel®’s 5-Day Quick Ship Cranes, everything arrives on-site at the same time to reduce installation delays and downtimes.

“The addition of the GS Series hoist is a natural extension to Gorbel®’s family of crane and lifting technologies. We believe that a high quality hoist wrapped with extraordinary customer support is consistent with our drive to be “A Class Above” and aligned with our Mission of improving people’s lives,” said Brian Reh, Gorbel® President. “We aim for speed, responsiveness, and reliability in all we do. And we’re excited to bring these performance traits to our new GS hoist.”

The GS Series Hoists are single and dual speed hoists available with single or double fall, in any lift, with capacities from 1/8 ton to 5 ton:



The compact body design makes it the perfect dimension for any work area and makes it an ideal hoist for low headroom applications. Plus, the smaller size lends itself to easy installation and relocation.

All components from gears to case are fabricated at a single location for superior quality control

Available in a variety of three phase configurations as well as 115-1-60

Can be used with Gorbel® Work Station Crane trolleys or equipped with trolleys for S Beams and W Breams

User-friendly direct acting upper and lower limit switches may be set in a matter of seconds

Tested in accordance with ASME as well as FEM/ISO

Idea for both high production environments and those applications requiring only periodic lifting and positioning

The new hoists will make their debut at the ProMat 2017 show in Chicago, IL on April 3. Gorbel®’s booth (S1252) will feature several of the new GS hoists, along with Gorbel®’s Free Standing Work Station Bridge Cranes, Tether Track™ Rigid Rail Fall Protection Systems, Road Ranger Mobile Anchor, and G-Force® and Easy Arm® Intelligent Assist Devices.

Gorbel: A Class Above®

Since 1977, Gorbel has been dedicated to providing high-quality overhead material handling solutions backed by a commitment to on-time delivery, a focus on customer service, and the industry's best warranty.