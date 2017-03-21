GRM, an industry-leading provider of information management solutions, has released its new Chart Acquisition Platform. This healthcare industry solution is designed to improve the efficiency of claims processing by helping hospital support organizations automate and accelerate the capture of patient chart data and leverage this information to produce completed patient charts.

This degree of automation and the resulting business metric visibility is capable of drastically improving the profitability of an organization by reducing the prevalence of write-offs due to filing denials , decreasing the number of patient encounters that can’t be billed and eliminating the expense of reprocessing claims and billing.

The implementation of GRM’s Chart Acquisition Platform is a seamless and quick process given its web-based, modular structure. This same modular structure allows users to scale up and customize the platform’s data capture and workflow capabilities to handle the increased processing needs of a medical claims department.

“This a solution that can streamline the capture and accurate consolidation of patient chart data; reducing the likelihood of chart errors or incomplete charts and speeding up the chart acquisition process tremendously” says Avner Schneur, President and CEO of GRM Information Management Services. He adds, “This is yet another example of a GRM ECM solution that can deliver healthcare clients extraordinary financial benefits.”

GRM’s Chart Acquisition Platform also gives healthcare administrators the ability to gain insights into the processing methods and overall performance of a claims department. With this additional insight into a claims department and associated actionable analytics, healthcare decision-makers can identify areas for optimization; often resulting in dramatic improvements in profitability.

About GRM

GRM Document Management is a leading provider of lifecycle records and information management solutions. The company brings technology innovation and new levels of cost efficiency to document storage, data protection, on demand scanning/imaging, digital/electronic document management, enterprise content management and certified destruction.

Integrated products and services include: remote inventory control, a cloud-based document repository, workflow automation technology, a blended paper-to-digital migration solution, medical Release of Information, a regulatory research tool and consultative Compliance/Governance expertise. This comprehensive suite of services is available in most major markets throughout the U.S. GRM is currently the largest document storage/records management company in China and recently opened locations in Lima, Peru, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Bogota, Columbia. For more information, visit the GRM web site at http://www.grmdocumentmanagement.com.

