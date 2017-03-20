We Are VoIP Supply “The past 15 years have been a wonderful journey and a memorable adventure. I am extremely proud of what we have all been able to accomplish,” said Ben Sayers, CEO of VoIP Supply.

VoIP Supply, a leading VoIP solutions provider in North America, marked its 15th year anniversary with significant accomplishments in the CloudSpan Marketplace, a single platform that provides various cloud services to meet customers’ business needs.

In the past year, restructuring the CloudSpan Marketplace and the sales team to focus on proactive growth of service sales was a challenge for VoIP Supply but both are continually showing significant improvements the past 9 months.

Today, VoIP Supply’s CloudSpan Marketplace has grown mature, positioning for exponential growth in the current year and foreseeable future. The improved internal systems and processes satisfy new and existing customers with greater customer intelligence, increased team efficiency and effectiveness and a more personalized experience.

This year, VoIP Supply shifts the internal software platforms to more modern SaaS platforms and is expecting to see continuous improvements in customer experience and growth in the CloudSpan Marketplace as well as customer adoption of hosted VoIP services.

“The past 15 years have been a wonderful journey and a memorable adventure. I am extremely proud of what we have all been able to accomplish, the success that we have created, and the hundreds of thousands of customer interactions and solutions that we have been a part of,” said Ben Sayers, CEO and Founder of VoIP Supply. “We've experienced many great highs and have persevered through some of the lowest of the low. We've done so as a team and a family, working side by side with many great people over the years. I am thankful to all that have been a part of it and I’m grateful for all that we have been through.”

