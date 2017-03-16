Rightpoint Wins Four 2017 Interactive Media Awards for Web Design

We are thrilled to be recognized for the work and proud to be part of our client’s commitment to digital transformation throughout every aspect of their business.

Rightpoint, a leading national digital agency, has been recognized for “Best in Class” web design in four separate categories of the 2017 Interactive Media Awards. Focused on creating powerful digital experiences for site visitors, Rightpoint’s winning client websites include Children International in the nonprofit category, HUB International in the Insurance and Professional Services categories, and Adient in the Automobile category.

Winners of the Best in Class award excel in all areas of the judging criteria and achieve a perfect, or near perfect, overall score. Best in Class sites represent the highest standards in professionalism, standards compliance and impeccable planning and execution. Rightpoint was recognized with Best in Class awards in four categories:



Nonprofit: Children International - The newly designed website developed for this nonprofit humanitarian organization, focuses on building bonds between donors and recipients through powerful storytelling, digital experiences and transparency.

Automotive: Adient - A new, modern, digital-first website for the world’s largest automotive seating supplier, focuses on balancing the freshness of the company’s new brand, with its heritage of leadership in the automotive industry.

Insurance and Professional Services: HUB International – A complex, multi-faceted system for one of the world’s largest insurance brokers, included the development of a strategic roadmap, a prototype-driven UX design approach, user validation research, testing content structure and interface prototypes.

“Receiving the Interactive Media Awards for each of these experiences is a testament to the dedication of our cross-functional project teams and our collaborative client partnerships,” said Gabriel Bridger, Executive Creative Director of Rightpoint. “We are thrilled to be recognized for the work and proud to be part of our client’s commitment to digital transformation throughout every aspect of their business.”

Established in 2006 by the Interactive Media Council, the Interactive Media Awards™ recognize the highest standards of excellence in website design and development and honor individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievements. The competition is open to individuals and organizations involved in designing, developing, managing, supporting and promoting websites.

