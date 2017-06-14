Thrive Home Builders Highland Village Home

There are very few single-family homes that currently obtain a LEED v4 certification. In 2016, EnergyLogic completed the first and third homes to certify as LEED v4 in the state of Colorado using the LEED homes rating system, thus making their experience and expertise invaluable as a home energy services partner. EnergyLogic is thrilled to contribute to Thrive Home Builders’ continued pursuit as the first production builder piloting the newest pathway, currently holding the LEED v4 Silver certification on two of their Hyland Village model homes.

Many builders have completed LEED certifications, but this newest alternative pathway enables production builders to use the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® and Indoor airPLUS programs, as well as the DOE ZERH program as tools to achieve LEED certification.

As the largest Zero Energy Ready home builder in Colorado, Thrive Home Builders has achieved well-deserved recognition for focusing on areas beyond traditional energy efficiency such as materials and resources, location and transportation, and occupant health and comfort. LEED v4 is a tool that allows Thrive Home Builders to bring its various programs together into one holistic certification that will easily be recognized by consumers, as well as easily identified homes in the Hyland Village community recognized for building above and beyond standard code requirements.

“LEED has made significant inroads in the commercial sector, but has yet to catch up in the single-family home world,” said EnergyLogic’s Principal and Director of Builder Relations, Robby Schwarz. “LEED’s commitment to create a program that is not only meaningful but also is workable in the production home building environment should be applauded. EnergyLogic is pleased to contribute to the development of this new avenue for homes to be certified under the LEED for Homes program.”

“Thrive has been the perfect partner to work with, as their commitment to sustainable construction for their buyers aligns perfectly with what EnergyLogic and the LEED for Homes program are trying to achieve,” said EnergyLogic’s Schwarz.

Thrive Home Builders CEO Gene Meyers relates that Thrive has been excited about the possibility of building LEED-certified homes for a long time. “With this new certification path, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has paved the way for large-scale adoption of the LEED program in residential home construction, and we intend to lead the way in that adoption.”

USGBC is committed to transforming the way buildings are designed, constructed and operated through LEED — the top third-party verification system for sustainable structures around the world. Every day USGBC is helping to advance spaces that are better for the environment and healthier for us to live, work and play. Through its community network, continuous collaboration with industry experts, market research publications, and LEED professional credentials, USGBC remains a key driving force in the green building sector.

“The USGBC has achieved a remarkably high level of public awareness for the LEED program due to the inroads they’ve made in large-scale commercial construction projects. With this new certification path, there’s now a practical way for production homebuilders like ourselves to certify significant numbers of homes in the program,” said Thrive’s Myers.

“The residential sector is responsible for 21 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, making it a real contributor to climate change,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC. “LEED-certified homes like Thrive’s Hyland Village model homes are a measurable and impactful way individuals can make a difference for the environment, and this project serves as an example to the community of the benefits of doing good by living well.”

About EnergyLogic

Berthoud, Colorado-based EnergyLogic is a software and building consulting company that provides expert resources, education, and support to new home builders and energy raters involved in the construction of high‐performance homes. EnergyLogic serves as a resource to other organizations that are influential in creating energy-efficient housing across America and also built the system that analyzes and detects fraud in all of the country’s residential energy ratings. For more information, visit nrglogic.com, and connect on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Thrive Home Builders

Thrive Home Builders has been a leader in the design and construction of energy-efficient homes since 1993. Founder Gene Myers is recognized as a pioneer in zero energy building, and the company is repeatedly recognized by industry associations for its sustainable construction of single family homes and rowhomes. The company continues to lead the homebuilding industry into the next frontier by building well-crafted homes that promote both energy-efficiency and homeowners’ wellness. Its award-winning, DOE Certified Zero Energy Ready and Zero Energy homes are available throughout Denver and its suburbs. For more information, visit thrivehomebuilders.com.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.