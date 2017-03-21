Big Data and the Evolution of Freight Matching will be harnessed by someone! The necessity to cap the number of employees at 3PLs and drastically increase earnings is the top priority.

HaulFox LLC, a transportation logistics software company, accepts the invitation to join the Logistics Technology Panel at the TIA 2017 Capital Ideas Exhibition.

Hosted by the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), the premier organization for third-party logistics professionals doing business in North America, TIA 2017 is the largest trade conference for brokerage-based 3PLs that brings together several hundred decision makers with the desire to stay current on best practices, technology, software, freight matching, insurance, credit information, legal services, and more.

The panel discussion will be held Thursday, April 4th from 10:30 am – noon and is for 3PL’s that are focused on increased value and productivity that leads to deepened relationships with both Shippers and Carriers.

“2017 will be known as the year of technology for the transportation industry. Big Data and the Evolution of Freight Matching will be harnessed by someone! The necessity to cap the number of employees at 3PLs and drastically increase earnings is the top priority.” said HaulFox’s founder and COO, Jonathan Drouin.

About HaulFox, LLC

HaulFox LLC is a proprietary logistics software company, based in Dallas, TX. HaulFox focuses on developing freight technology platforms to service the Transportation/Logistics Industry with an emphasis on 3PLs. The HaulFox team is comprised of experienced 3PL practitioners, Senior Software Developers, and Data Scientists who are creating value-added solutions to the industry (including Freight Brokerage TMS, Pricing, Backhaul Matching, Live Tracking and Capacity Solutions).

http://www.haulfox.com

jdrouin(at)haulfox(dot)com