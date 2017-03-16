Greenberg Traurig Team Wins at the IJGlobal 2016 Americas Awards

International law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been recognized with the “North American Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year” award at the annual IJGlobal Americas Awards ceremony held in New York last night.

IJGlobal is an online intelligence service that tracks global infrastructure finance market activity. The IJGlobal Americas Awards recognize the best energy and infrastructure deals, based on performance, innovation and excellence.

The Greenberg Traurig team, which included Shareholders Charles J. Kolin, David J. LaSota, Michael D. Robson, Lorraine M. Tyson, and Of Counsel Lea K. Rosenthal, won the award for their work on the University of California’s Merced Redevelopment project. The team represented a consortium of nine private placement investors, who provided $660 million for the Merced’s campus expansion at the University of California. This was the first ever higher education availability payment Public-Private Partnership (P3) project to be awarded in the United States.

