Scrypt, Inc., (OTC: SYPT) makers of document workflow and collaboration tools for healthcare and lending has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II assessment using the HITRUST CSF to meet the trust principles.

HITRUST CSF is the result of a collaboration between the Health Information Trust (HITRUST) Alliance and AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) to develop and publish a set of recommendations that streamline and simplify the process of leveraging the HITRUST CSF (Certifiable Framework) and CSF Assurance programs for SOC 2 reporting. For more information about completing the SOC 2 reporting model with HITRUST CSF, see the HITRUST website.

“As a software company that handles the documents and data of customers who operate in regulated industries including healthcare and lending, it is now a company mandate to regularly complete the audit and assessment process,” said Aleks Szymanski, CEO of Scrypt, Inc. “We take every precaution to ensure our healthcare clients’ protected information meets HIPAA security and privacy requirements when using our products, and all our users benefit from our strict adherence to the standards set forth in the SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST CSF assessment.”

