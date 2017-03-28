GRM Launches Legacy Data Archive Solution for the Healthcare Sector

Care professionals and business executives that once struggled to access critical EMR data can finally do so quickly and securely.

Further bolstering its platform of healthcare offerings, GRM, an industry-leading provider of information management solutions, has launched its Legacy Data Archive product. GRM’s Legacy Data Archive allows healthcare organizations with multiple, disparate EMR systems to consolidate them under a single platform; thereby increasing the accessibility of patient data and significantly reducing IT costs.

By decommissioning and consolidating non-communicative legacy EMR systems, a healthcare organization’s employees have greater visibility into patient data; leading to both superior care and operational improvements. All data housed in GRM’s Legacy Data Archive is end-to-end encrypted and accessible by only authorized users.

With this enterprise content management solution in place, once-isolated silos of legacy patient information, ranging from discrete data to DICOM imagery, can be easily and quickly accessed by medical professionals in order to provide better quality patient care. Similarly, healthcare executives can leverage the full spectrum of data that was previously not easily accessible and examine this information to make system-wide operational improvements.

Avner Schneur, CEO and President of GRM Information Management Services, remarks “Care professionals and business executives that once struggled to access critical EMR data can finally do so quickly and securely”. He continues, “Not only is legacy data accessibility no longer an issue for healthcare organizations who adopt this GRM solution, but they’re also enjoying incredible savings by no longer licensing and maintaining old legacy systems.”

Given that it is cloud-based platform, the Legacy Data Archive solution can be deployed quickly with minimal IT investment and its modular structure also allows for easy expansion as data demands grow.

