Greenberg Traurig Elevates Six Attorneys in New York Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announced the elevation of Minnie Bellomo, Yuta N. Delarck, Adam M. Goldstein, Matthew L. Hinker, William B. Mack, and Justin A. MacLean to shareholder in its New York office.

Bellomo represents private equity funds, pension advisors, REITs, developers and individual investors in a variety of commercial real estate matters, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, mortgage and mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

Delarck advises both domestic and foreign companies, including real estate investment trusts, in a wide range of corporate and capital markets related transactions with a focus on public offerings of equity securities. She also advises companies on corporate governance and compliance issues, including various filings by public companies under the Exchange Act with the SEC.

Goldstein focuses his practice on various real estate transactions, including mortgage and mezzanine financing, the acquisition and disposition of office, retail, hotel and multi-family properties, joint ventures and preferred equity investments.

Hinker focuses his practice on complex Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, adversary proceeding litigation, and other insolvency-related matters. His corporate litigation practice involves the representation of corporations, directors, and stockholders in litigation involving mergers and acquisitions, fiduciary duties, statutory proceedings under Delaware’s General Corporation Law, and general corporate law issues.

Mack focuses his practice on government investigations and regulatory and compliance matters. He is experienced in advising companies on regulatory and compliance matters relating to the Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, the Exchange Act, Anti-Money Laundering laws, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority rules.

MacLean advises clients on patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation issues. He has been involved in all stages of litigation from pre-litigation diligence and enforcement and preliminary injunction proceedings through discovery (including electronic discovery), summary judgment, and trial, as well as in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In addition, he has wide-ranging experience in the areas of copyright prosecution, enforcement and counseling.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.