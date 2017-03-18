96 RE/MAX Brokers in Northern Illinois Recognized with Career Honors

Ninety-six brokers affiliated with RE/MAX offices across northern Illinois recently earned recognition for their career achievements. RE/MAX brokers are eligible for four career awards, each marking an important professional milestone while they are affiliated with RE/MAX. The awards, in ascending order of significance are: Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement, Circle of Legends and Luminary of Distinction.

Two brokers became members of the Circle of Legends, which recognizes an elite group of top brokers in the RE/MAX global network representing less than 0.5 percent of all RE/MAX sales associates. To enter the Circle of Legends, a broker must have been with RE/MAX for at least 10 years and have earned more than $10 million in commissions during that time.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, which goes to those who have been part of the worldwide RE/MAX network for at least seven years and have earned more than $3 million in gross commissions during that time, was presented to 23 brokers in northern Illinois.

Seventy-one brokers were inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, whose members have earned more than $1 million in gross commissions while affiliated with RE/MAX.

Grouped geographically, here is a complete list of the names and offices of those recently honored for career achievement in northern Illinois:

City of Chicago

Connie Abels, RE/MAX NorthCoast, and Marek Prus, RE/MAX City, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame were Damian Ciszek, RE/MAX 10 Midway; Emilio Cruz, Robert Lapinski, Marta Owca, Adam Smolen and Grace Wnuk, RE/MAX City; William Karner, RE/MAX Cityview; Ivana Shudnow, RE/MAX House of Real Estate; Mark Santoyo, RE/MAX Loyalty; and Andy Kordic and Mike Kravitz, RE/MAX Premier Properties.

Rockford

Julie Humpal, RE/MAX Property Source, was named to the Hall of Fame.

North Cook Suburbs and Lake County

Kazimierz Rybaltowski, RE/MAX All Stars, Niles, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shelly Nissen, RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Antioch; Bill Dafnis and Joe Myalil, RE/MAX Suburban, Arlington Heights; Karen Danenberg and Dawn Simmons, RE/MAX Suburban, Buffalo Grove; Jeffrey Bell, RE/MAX Showcase, Gurnee; and Mary Ann Buntenbach and Carol Schaul, RE/MAX Suburban, Libertyville, were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Northwest Cook Suburbs

Lifetime Achievement honors went to Pamela Jacobs, Sheryl Marsella and Catherine Schmidt, RE/MAX of Barrington; and Dave Lempa, RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg.

Inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame were Marion Wulff, RE/MAX of Barrington; Laura Giunti, RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Bartlett; Patricia McNally, RE/MAX Destiny, Elk Grove; Linda Carrasco, RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Palatine; David Bartlett, RE/MAX Central, Roselle; James Benoe, Irene Markgraf and Julie Richa Bushore, RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg; and Gail Bergstrom, Niki Metropoulos and Vikram Sagar, RE/MAX At Home, Rolling Meadows.

West Cook Suburbs

Lucy Mierop, RE/MAX Market, Willow Springs, and Karen Arndt, RE/MAX Properties, Western Springs, earned Lifetime Achievement honors.

Luis Ortiz and Richard Smith, RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn; Elizabeth Kmet, RE/MAX Properties, Western Springs, and Elissa Palermo and Gary Mancuso, RE/MAX in the Village, Realtors, Oak Park, joined the Hall of Fame.

DuPage County

Steven Malik of RE/MAX Professionals Select, Naperville, joined the Circle of Legends.

Receiving Lifetime Achievement honors were Shaun Jurczewski, RE/MAX All Pro, Bloomingdale; Cindy Purdom, RE/MAX Suburban, Glen Ellyn; Erene Panos, RE/MAX Action, Lisle; Kathy Volpe, RE/MAX Achievers, Lombard; Sophia Su, RE/MAX of Naperville; David Shallow, RE/MAX Professionals Select, Naperville, and Lance Kammes, RE/MAX Suburban, Wheaton.

Membership in the RE/MAX Hall of Fame went to Lisa Cleaver, RE/MAX Suburban, Glen Ellyn; Leslie Hobbs, Pamela Kouimelis, Richard Leazzo, Jean Lundberg, Rong Ma, Janet Mayer, Steve Merritt and Houry “Hoody” Rezaie of RE/MAX Action, Lisle; Taylor Anderson, Francine Caliendo and Fred Haines, RE/MAX of Naperville; Alexa Wagner, RE/MAX Professionals Select, Naperville, and Laura Gates Keogh, RE/MAX Suburban, Wheaton.

South Cook Suburbs and Will County

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dave Shalabi, RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park, and Dawn Dause, RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, Shorewood.

Inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame were Tammy Schultz, RE/MAX 2000, Crete; Melissa Gray, Andretta Robinson, Mireya Rogoz-Bedore and Courtney Sinisi, RE/MAX 10, Oak Lawn; Greta McKenna and Fred Sosinski, RE/MAX Synergy, Flossmoor; Jeanne Dominguez, RE/MAX 1st Service, Orland Park; and Tony Mitidiero and Rory Wilfong, RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park.

Kane County

Esther Zamudio, RE/MAX Horizon, Elgin, became a member of the Circle of Legends.

Brian Knott, RE/MAX Horizon, Elgin received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Named to the Hall of Fame were Amy Fichtel-Schwartz and Linda Hoss, RE/MAX Town & County, Aurora; Mary Reuter and John Gamble, RE/MAX Excels, Geneva, and Cathy Peters, RE/MAX All Pro, Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

Angela Bjork, RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Algonquin; Heidi Peterson, RE/MAX Plaza, McHenry; Patricia Palzet-Taylor, RE/MAX Plaza Wauconda; and Regina Perkins, RE/MAX Plaza, Woodstock, joined the Hall of Fame.

Mercer County

Sharon Esslinger of RE/MAX Country Crossroads, Viola, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ogle County

Jennie McLaughlin, of RE/MAX Hub City, Rochelle, joined the Hall of Fame.

Rock Island County

Richard Bassford, RE/MAX Elite Homes, Moline, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Whiteside County

Three brokers from RE/MAX Sauk Valley, Sterling, were honored. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to James Cesarek and Tim McCaslin, while Brian Corwell joined the Hall of Fame.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

