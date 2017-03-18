Frontpoint Names Mark Weninger as CMO

We have been steadily bringing bold new ideas to the home security marketplace, and Mark’s appointment will strengthen, unify and a give strong voice to those unrivalled services and customer commitment.

In this newly established role, Weninger will refine the company’s brand blueprint and oversee its aggressive entry into the full spectrum of consumer-facing media.

“To say I’m excited about welcoming Mark onto the team would be an understatement,” said Frontpoint CEO Chris Villar. “We have been steadily bringing bold new ideas to the home security marketplace, and Mark’s appointment will strengthen, unify and a give strong voice to those unrivalled services and customer commitment. I’m extremely pleased in bringing Mark aboard and confident in what we’ll do together.”

Weninger’s career spans more than two decades and comprises a variety of globally recognized brands and marketing agencies. Prior to RAZR, he served as chief creative officer at Merkle, the nation’s largest privately held agency, and earlier as managing partner at OgilvyOne Worldwide. Weninger began his career in Cleveland, Ohio.

His industry experience spans some of the world’s most recognized brands, including British Airways, General Electric, AT&T, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and other category leaders.

Weninger has been recognized by Advertising Age, The Mobius International Advertising Awards, The International Echo Awards, and The New York Festivals, among others. He has won best-in-show honors from The International Society of Business Communicators, and is a frequent speaker at national marketing forums and conferences.

“Stepping into this role is a privilege,” said Weninger. “Frontpoint has a unique sphere of influence on the consumer experience. From innovative technology to best-in-the-business customer care, Frontpoint stands in an enviable position as a category disruptor, and as an imagination-rich culture. I’m proud and humbled in joining this team.”

With over 600 employees and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Frontpoint (frontpoint.com) is the nation’s highest rated wireless home security company, with over 200,000 customers across North America. With next-gen cellular technology, matchless simplicity and an unyielding commitment to customer service, Frontpoint continues to accelerate its remarkable growth and expand its earned place in customers’ lives.