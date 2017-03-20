GTChannel (http://creator.gtchannel.com) announced today a full season order for original digital series “VENUS123,” set to launch exclusively on YouTube and Facebook this Fall with windowed releases across other GTChannel distribution partners. The bi-monthly series speeds into the rapidly changing and growing interest in car technology, just as GTChannel marks a historical two billion views on YouTube, which stands as the most viewed automotive network on the platform.

Today’s vehicles are quickly evolving from simple transportation devices to offices and entertainment hubs. “From driverless to EV, auto OS software to in-car connectivity, Spotify playlists to binging on ‘Game of Thrones,” cars are becoming a second home for us,” said Scott Schlichter, CEO of GTChannel. “We spend an average of 101 minutes per day driving. That’s 5 years of our lives.” He continued, “What are we going to do when driverless allows us to take back that lost time? It’s exciting.”

Each episode will feature a news magazine format. “It’s like ‘Vice for Autos,’” says Evan Jones, GTChannel Producer. “GTChannel looks to keep pace with this evolution by producing a series that explores all the facets of the future car and how the features and products coming to market will help to define what that is.” “VENUS123’s” series commitment has been funded in part by brand title sponsors that include a major U.S. automotive manufacturer, an electric vehicle charging station company, and a tech product brand targeting the coveted, tech-centric millennial 18-34 year old audience.

“An on-going show focusing on car tech is a great example of how GTChannel is evolving as fast as our subject matter,” said Scott Schlichter. “The growth of our brand and social influencer agency will target the exact audiences that will be enjoying these changes in cars moving forward, while providing our brand sponsors with a targeted and enthusiastic audience."

The “VENUS123” namesake is a reference to “The Jetsons,” a 1960’s animated cartoon about a family living in a futuristic utopia (“VENUS123” was the family’s phone number).

Some news and recent brand sponsored originals from GTChannel include:



In 2016, GTChannel launches two international divisions, GT-Japan and GT-Russia

Tuner Club (http://bit.ly/2mUkkpo), a docu-reality show featuring unique car builds, recently announced a third season.



GTChannel Original “Texas Godzilla” (http://bit.ly/2neY1eV) was nominated for Best Journalism Film award at the London Motor Film Festival (http://www.londonmotorfilmfestival.com/?p=800)

Formula Drift Champion, “Behind the Smoke” star, and GTChannel Ambassador, Dai Yoshihara takes the podium at Irwindale Championship Event.

“Controlled Chaos: A Drifting Documentary,” (http://bit.ly/2mxyzgo) an in-depth look behind the world’s most exciting motorsport and the culture of drifting, won a 35th Annual Telly Award

About GTChannel

GTChannel, launched in 2013, is the largest automotive-focused creator network on YouTube, where 18% of content is automotive-related. It is a social influencer agency and brand studio servicing manufacturers, the aftermarket parts category, and millennial lifestyle brands across all social media platforms, online automotive publishers, OTT, mobile, game consoles and television. An industry leader and recognized car enthusiast brand name, GTChannel began producing brand integration and sponsored videos well before these styles of videos had been named. The agency consists of over two thousand partners across categories including tuning, JDM, drifting, motorsports, DIY, exotics, video games, RC, SIM, motorcycles, and more.

For further information: Lee Anne Clark, PR GTChannel, Autofeed(at)gtchannel(dot)com.

http://creator.gtchannel.com