ThermaGenix, Inc., a new life sciences company, announces that it has exclusively licensed certain technologies from Brandeis University that significantly enhance detection and analysis of nucleic acids, both DNA and RNA, via the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). These platform technologies are applicable to diagnostics of human cancers and infectious diseases, as well as genomic analysis of virtually all forms of life.

Starting in May 2017, ThermaGenix, Inc. will sell Therma-StopTM and Therma-GoTM, its lead products that enhance the sensitivity and accuracy of conventional PCR reactions. ThermaGenix will also utilize additional methods and reagents it has licensed from the University to construct highly informative molecular diagnostics tests for cancer-related mutations in DNA recovered from blood plasma (liquid biopsies), as well as molecular assays for species identification.

“ThermaGenix is thrilled to bring these products and processes to the life science research and diagnostics markets,” said Peter Coassin, President of ThermaGenix. “The products and processes reflect the impressive and measurable technology that has been developed, published and patented by the team at Brandeis University. These new products – as well as other technologies ThermaGenix has licensed and will commercialize – will make crucial medical procedures faster, more effective and more affordable.”

For more than 20 years, Professor Lawrence Wangh and colleagues have investigated and improved virtually every aspect of PCR and RT-PCR amplification of DNA and RNA. Their additive reagents eliminate all forms of mis-priming before, during and after PCR and RT-PCR amplification and thereby increase assay quality, quantitative accuracy, sensitivity and multiplexing capabilities.

In 2016, Wangh joined forces with Coassin, a life science product veteran with more than 30 patented products and processes. Together, the Thermagenix team invents, commercializes and supports innovative products for life science research.

“Over the last twenty years my laboratory colleagues and I at Brandeis have had the good fortune to explore and solve PCR errors which are frequently unknown or swept under the rug. The result is optimized reagents and methods that eliminate these problems and make it possible to design more sensitive, more robust, and more informative assays than ever before. In collaboration with colleagues around the world we have built and are building a variety of assays using these technologies. With optimized reagents and methods, the public benefits from this leading-edge technology,” said Professor Wangh.

About ThermaGenix, Inc.:

ThermaGenix, Inc. (http://www.thermagenix.com) is a leading innovator and provider of PCR reagents and PCR assays for use in the most widely adopted research processes involving DNA amplification strategies. ThermaGenix’s innovative PCR additives improve polymerase specificity and fidelity, enabling quantitatively accurate multiplexed end-point analysis of amplified products in closed-tube reactions, as well as downstream utilization of reaction products via Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Gibson assembly. The ThermaGenix team of core scientists have 20+ years of inventing, commercializing and supporting innovative products for life science research. ThermaGenix was founded in 2014 by Professor Lawrence Wangh of Brandeis University, and has obtained very broad rights to the ThermaStop™, ThermaGo™, and ThermaMark™, as well as LATE-PCR and Lights-On/Lights-Off Probes from Brandies University.

About Brandeis University:

Brandeis University is a highly competitive private research university with a focus on undergraduate education. Founded in 1948 by the American Jewish community and named for Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, Brandeis embraces the values of academic excellence, critical thinking, openness to all, and making the world a better place. Brandeis is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), which represents the 62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada. Located just west of Boston in Waltham, Massachusetts, Brandeis’ distinguished faculty are dedicated to the education and support of 3,600 undergraduates and more than 2,000 graduate students.

