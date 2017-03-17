Liquid Assets, Ocean City, MD Acclaimed Restaurant Hires Sommelier

Heather Sharp “It does not have to be expensive to be exceptional.”

Liquid Assets Announces Adding a Sommelier to Its Staff

Liquid Assets is pleased to announce the recent addition of Sommelier Heather Sharp. Liquid Assets is one of Ocean City’s premier dining establishments and the only restaurant in the area to include a sommelier on staff. Hiring Sharp indicates the focus that Liquid Assets has placed on its already impressive beverage program. Sharp will be tasked with improving upon the 2 time winner of "Wine & Beverage Program of the Year for Maryland," awarded by the Restaurant Association of Maryland. Liquid Assets was also named "Best Wine List" by both Coastal Style Magazine and The Metropolitan last year. Sharp brings impressive knowledge, extensive experience in the industry, and a passion for crafting the perfect wine and food pairings to elevate guests’ dining experience.

When searching for a sommelier to add to his growing team of culinary talent, John Trader, owner of Liquid Assets, was looking for someone who not only understands the different aromas and flavors of wine varieties, but also embraces and celebrates the special feelings and unique memories that wine can evoke. “Heather and I were having a general wine-related discussion and I saw something trigger a memory. Heather proceeded to tell me a very personal story about a special occasion and the wine she had chosen. She went into a dreamlike reminiscence of the time and place and flavor profiles of the wine. I knew right there that she was special, and represented what we strive for-- making memories with food and wine,” commented Trader when asked about his first meeting with Sharp.

Prior to joining Liquid Assets, Sharp worked for Philadelphia restaurateur and Top Chef Winner, Nicholas Elmi, at his French/American restaurant, Laurel, and his wine bar, ITV. As Wine Director for Elmi’s establishments, Sharp was responsible for every detail that comes with operating a successful wine and spirits program. During her tenure with Elmi, Sharp curated a 60+ label wine list with a focus on old world selections, created a seasonal craft cocktail program, developed a rotating craft beer list, and selected wine pairings for seven course menus. In addition, Sharp also had the pleasure of assisting guests in their beverage selections and conducted weekly wine trainings with restaurant staff.

In addition to handling the wine and beverage program at Liquid Assets, Sharp will be working closely with customers' catering needs with the company's L.A. on Location division. Whether it is designing a custom private whisky/bourbon campfire, or a beach front champagne tasting, Heather will be an ambassador of fun and unique experiences for the company.

For an unparalleled food and wine experience, visit Liquid Assets and ask our very own sommelier, Heather Sharp, for the very best pairings for your palate. Now lets get busy making some great wine memories! Cheers!

CONTACT:

John Trader

Liquid Assets

410-524-7037

la94.com