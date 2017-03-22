American Society for Preventive Cardiology "It simplifies the PCSK9 inhibitor access process and should be adopted by all payers to ensure that patients receive the care and medications they need and deserve."

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) convened experts to create a PCSK9 inhibitor prior authorization (PA) form for prescribers to improve patients’ access to the revolutionary therapy for appropriate patients with high cholesterol. It is one of the helpful tools published as part of the article entitled “PCSK9 Inhibitor Access Barriers: Issues and Recommendations: Improving the Access Process for Patients, Clinicians, and Payers” in Clinical Cardiology, a peer-reviewed widely read medical journal, today, March 22.

Written by six leading experts in cardiovascular disease prevention and clinical lipidology, the article reveals practical solutions to resolve pervasive barriers to obtain the novel cholesterol lowering agents, PCSK9 inhibitors. In addition to the uniform prior authorization form, it defines five key terms needed to prescribe these medicines and includes an appeals letter template for rejected prescription requests.

“The article and tools are products of the collaboration of leading experts in cardiovascular disease prevention," said Seth J. Baum, MD, president of ASPC and lead author of the paper. "It simplifies the PCSK9 inhibitor access process and should be adopted by all payers to ensure that patients receive the care and medications they need and deserve."

The article was presented at the ASPC’s Town Hall event on Saturday, March 18 during the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Sessions and Expo in Washington, DC. It was a standing-room-only event following the release of the PCSK9 inhibitor outcomes study, FOURIER.

“The town hall was the first in a series that will take these solutions to others around the country," said Baum. "We will make our impact through a true grassroots movement."

ASPC will be hosting similar Town Hall events at other medical conferences throughout the year, including the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association's Cardiovascular Nursing Symposium, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists’ 26th Annual Scientific and Clinical Congress, the ASPC 2017 Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, and others. For more information, visit aspconline.org/barriers.

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology is a national organization of healthcare providers and researchers dedicated to the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.