Reacting to President Trump’s proposed budget, National League for Nursing CEO Dr. Beverly Malone expressed the League’s alarm at the negative impact some of the budget elements could have on the care of patients and the nation’s health. “Continued investment in programs including those that educate nurses is essential to not only the health and well-being of our nation, but key to our national security as well. Unfortunately, this is a budget proposal that the NLN cannot support.”

While the NLN appreciates the president's sensitivity to the needs of patients seeking opioid treatment and his recognition of the needs of those with mental health issues, this comes at the expense of making sure we have enough health care professionals including nurses to take care of not only these patients but all patients.

The issue of expanding nursing education capacity – including faculty, clinical resources, and physical space – to enroll and educate the students needed to meet future nursing demands continues to be critical. Federal funding is imperative to the equation between delivery of high quality health care services to the greatest number of Americans and nursing education. Though the president’s budget outline does not provide many details, eliminating $403 million in health professions and nursing programs affects our ability to educate the next generation of nursing students and faculty.

Concluded Dr. Malone, “We remain concerned about the long-term implications of this budget proposal for our ability to protect our citizens from public health emergencies and to care for them day in and day out.”

As the voice for nursing education, the National League for Nursing will continue to advocate for the increased investment in nurse workforce development that is essential for the prosperity and health of all Americans.

