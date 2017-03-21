Belkasoft Evidence Center 8.3 Is Out With New UX and 64-bit Edition

Belkasoft updates Belkasoft Evidence Center 2017, giving the product a fresh new look, improved task management and a new Dashboard. Version 8.3 brings a brand new, long awaited 64-bit build. Switching to 64-bit processing enables smooth handling of large cases with what’s been considered an overwhelming amount of evidence. The new release brings other significant usability improvements and adds compatibility with the latest versions of Web browsers, mail clients and instant messengers.

“We completely revamped Evidence Center, making it significantly easier to use and pleasing to the eye”, says Yuri Gubanov, Belkasoft CEO. “You asked, and we listened. The tool’s screen layout has been completely reworked with all major activities now reachable via large, legible buttons. Toolbars with dozens of tiny buttons and a hundred of menu items are no more.”

Making Forensics Easy

Making a comprehensive forensic toolkit usable is not an easy task. Making the toolkit usable to anyone with no prior experience is even harder. Belkasoft has managed to reach the task by hiring a team of usability experts and experienced UI designers. By working closely with the experts, Belkasoft developers were able to build a complex tool with clean, simple layout. The new UI guides users through the most difficult steps, making it extremely clear how to add, process, discover and analyze evidence.

The new layout is more straightforward and proven to reduce the number of interactions required to complete routine tasks. New users will no longer have to hunt around for the right action, while seasoned forensic experts will find their favorite tools easily reachable in just a few clicks.

Belkasoft Evidence Center 8.3 offers reworked main screen layout, a new evidence import wizard, revamped Task Manager and brand-new Dashboard screen that completely replaces the old “Open Case” and “Create Case” activities.

Handling Large Cases with 64-bit Edition

The world is switching away from 32-bit all the way to 64-bit platforms. For some tools 64-bit support is merely fashion; for Belkasoft Evidence Center it’s a necessity. Handling cases with terabytes of evidence has always required large databases. The handling of large databases works much smoother with direct 64-bit addressing.

The new 64-bit edition of Belkasoft Evidence Center lifts size limitations and solves multiple performance and reliability issues occurring during the analysis of complex cases with lots of evidence. The lack of performance in 32-bit edition was caused by lack of addressable memory space required to process big chunks of data. The new 64-bit edition naturally reduces the number of memory pages swapped to the disk during the analysis.

At this time, the 64-bit edition requires a USB dongle license to operate. Existing Belkasoft customers who already have their license on a USB dongle can request a 64-bit update free of charge.

Customers still using a Fixed license will need to upgrade to the Floating license first, which comes with a USB dongle. This upgrade is available at a discount.

About Belkasoft Evidence Center

Belkasoft Evidence Center is a world-renowned tool used by thousands of customers for conducting computer and mobile forensic investigations. Belkasoft Evidence Center can automatically discover, extract and analyze evidence from a wide range of sources including computer hard drives and disk images in all popular formats, memory dumps, mobile backups and chip-off dumps. The tool can capture and analyze volatile evidence stored in the computer’s RAM, identify encrypted files, carve Internet chat logs, Web browsing history and email communications including information stored in digital pictures and videos. The ability to process office documents in a wide range of formats enables investigators to perform near-instant full-text search among all the documents discovered on the suspect’s PC.

Low-level access to hard disk and system structures means that even data that has been deleted by the suspect cannot escape from investigators. Supporting Windows, Unix/Linux, Android and Mac OS X file systems, natively mounting images created in EnCase, FTK, X-Ways, DD and SMART formats, UFED and chip-off binary dumps, and many popular virtual machines without using these or any third-party tools, Belkasoft Evidence Center can collect more evidence than any single competing tool in its class.

About Belkasoft

Founded in 2002, Belkasoft is a global leader in digital forensics technology, known for their sound and comprehensive forensic tools. With a team of professionals in digital forensics, data recovery and reverse engineering, Belkasoft focuses on creating technologically advanced yet easy-to-use products for investigators and forensic experts to make their work easier, faster, and more effective.

With this focus in mind, Belkasoft introduces their flagship product, Belkasoft Evidence Center – an easy-to-use, integrated solution for collecting and analyzing digital evidence from mobile and computer devices. Customers in law enforcement, police, military, business, intelligence agencies, and forensic laboratories in 70+ countries worldwide use Belkasoft Evidence Center to fight homicide, crimes against children, drug trafficking, data leakage, fraud, and other online and offline crimes.

Belkasoft D-U-N-S number 683524694.

Belkasoft NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE, also CAGE) code SKF09.

Belkasoft is also registered within Central Contractor Registration (CCR), ORCA and WAWF.

Belkasoft is a registered trademark.

More information about the company and its products at https://belkasoft.com

# # #

Information on Belkasoft Evidence Center as well as the free demo download are available at https://belkasoft.com/get

The complete change log is available at https://belkasoft.com/new