WorkJam, the leading digital workplace platform for hourly workers, today announced its leap into Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the launch of its AI-Enabled Employee Self-Service module.

The new AI module will help employees and managers further improve productivity by streamlining communication and reducing manager workloads. The AI technology lets employees have a conversation with WorkJam and get information as if they we’re talking directly to their manager or their employer’s Workforce Management (WFM) and Human Capital Management (HCM) systems. By including AI, employees can use natural speech and text to simplify and speed up common requests such as checking their latest schedule, requesting a change, adding availability, or picking up new shifts.

“Giving employees and managers the tools to speak or text naturally into their phones and get immediate actionable information within WorkJam is a game changer,” said Steven Kramer, president and CEO of WorkJam. “By enhancing the employee communication experience through AI, we are enabling organizations to be more agile, more productive and more profitable, while simultaneously improving employee engagement.”

As WorkJam currently extends existing WFM and HCM systems, the introduction of AI now enables WorkJam to act as an AI gateway into the organizations’ WFM and HCM applications, further centralizing employee self-service activity through a single application for a unified employee experience.

“Rollio is proud to be partnering with WorkJam on AI,“ said Jake Soffer, founder of Rollio, a leader in AI and predictive analytics. “The integration of Rollio’s AI engine will enable organizations using WorkJam to take advantage of the latest AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to directly enhance the performance and productivity of its workforce.”

With the introduction of AI, WorkJam continues to be a leader and innovator in providing large and mid-sized service organizations across retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution industries with an end-to-end solution that enables the digital workplace for customer-facing employees.

WorkJam will showcase this solution at ShopTalk on March 19-22, 2017 at the ARIA in Las Vegas.

WorkJam is the only employee engagement suite on a mobile-first platform, empowering the digital workplace with shift-based and hourly workers to manage and optimize their entire employee-employer relationship life cycle with dynamic mobile schedule management, on-demand training and assessments, streamlined communication, employee recognition and reviews.

WorkJam increases sales conversion, drives down labor costs, lowers attrition rates, improves compliance, optimizes labor in relation to demand, and improves the customer experience through a more motivated and engaged staff. For employees, WorkJam delivers more control over their schedule providing work-life balance, as well as the opportunity to develop skills, improve sales acumen and maximize their earnings and advancing their economic well-being. Learn more about WorkJam at WorkJam.com.