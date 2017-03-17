SBDC Day is March 22, 2017

The Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) are preparing to celebrate the first SBDC Day on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. SBDC Day is a national movement to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide.

Since 1980, the Pennsylvania SBDC has provided valuable services to aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. On SBDC Day, SBDCs across Pennsylvania will hold educational programs and other events to showcase the expertise available to the Commonwealth’s business owners.

“In fact, every day the SBDC is making an impact in the Commonwealth,” said Pennsylvania SBDC State Director Christian Conroy. “Every day SBDCs help entrepreneurs to secure capital, start new businesses, and expand sales domestically and abroad, all of which supports thousands of jobs in all 67 counties,” he added.

“The SBDC network continues to demonstrate the hard work and commitment that have helped Pennsylvania become a leader in job creation and small business growth,” said Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin in a proclamation issued for SBDC Day.

“We are thrilled to see SBDCs around the country working together to celebrate their clients and showcase the work they do for America’s small businesses,” said Charles “Tee” Rowe, America’s SBDC President & CEO. “SBDC clients see an average job growth of 15.5 percent versus the national job growth average of just 1.9 percent. There is no denying the impact SBDCs have on the success of the small businesses in their communities and their local economies.”

Social media will play a central role in the promotion and celebration of SBDC Day. Small businesses, partners, and SBDC advocates are invited to help spread the word about SBDC Day using the hashtag #SBDCDay. On March 22, participants are encouraged to share how their local SBDC has created a difference in their life and community. SBDCs nationwide will collectively share, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs collectively have on the small business community at large. This special day will also be celebrated through public relations initiatives, campaigns, and online and in-person events.

Media who would like to schedule interviews with SBDC consultants or small business owners for SBDC Day should contact Kelly Cofrancisco at (215) 746-6474 or email news(at)pasbdc.org.

SBDC Day events planned across the Pennsylvania SBDC network include:



9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon – First Step: Starting a Business (Lock Haven, PA)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon – Leadership Styles and Effective Communication (Clarion, PA)

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Learn How to Grow your Business to $1 Million with an Advisory Board (Clarion, PA)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Building a Marketing Plan (Huntingdon, PA)

6:00 p.m. – First Step: Starting a Business (Exton, PA)

For a full listing of Pennsylvania SBDC events and programs, visit: http://pasbdc.org/events.

Supporters are encouraged to follow the hashtag #SBDCDay on social media and follow @PASmallBusiness on Twitter leading up to the event on March 22, 2017.

About Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (SBDC)

The Pennsylvania SBDC network is the only statewide, nationally accredited program that provides high quality one-on-one consulting, training and information resources to empower new and existing businesses. SBDC consultants work with entrepreneurs in confidential, individualized sessions to help them with a range of business issues including testing a new business proposition, shaping a business plan, investigating funding opportunities, and much more. The SBDC program is a public/private partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and 18 universities and colleges across the Commonwealth. For more information on the Pennsylvania SBDC services and impact, please visit http://www.pasbdc.org.

About America’s SBDC

America's SBDC represents the Nation's 63 Small Business Development Centers, a national network of partnerships uniting higher education, state and local nonprofit economic development organizations, private enterprise and government. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at http://www.AmericasSBDC.org.

