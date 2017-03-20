Congratulations to Zintel Public Relations for winning the Best Cybersecurity Marketing Agency category of the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Zintel Public Relations, LLC announced it was recently honored as the Best Cybersecurity Marketing Agency in this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Zintel PR has represented publicly-held companies in the information security space since 2003. The agency also serves fast-growing startups and security-related non-profit clients. Its award-winning services include media relations programs that harness relationships with key writers, as well as content creation services that consistently provide clients with clear, concise tools for success.

“Congratulations to Zintel Public Relations for winning the Best Cybersecurity Marketing Agency category of the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000 member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the awards program. “With hundreds of entries, the 2017 awards are highly competitive. All winners and finalists reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry.”

About The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. This independent award program is produced in cooperation with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the experience of more than 350,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world’s best cybersecurity products, individuals and organizations. Visit http://www.cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com.

About Zintel PR

Zintel Public Relations, LLC offers award-winning communications that create, nurture and propel an organization’s message. A true partner in growth, Zintel PR transforms concepts into results through professional media relations, editorial craftsmanship and persistent thought leadership efforts. Founded by Matthew Zintel in 2003 and based in Houston, Texas, the agency offers an unyielding commitment to success alongside unparalleled professionalism that is routinely praised by global corporations as well as bootstrap startups. Visit http://www.zintelpr.com.