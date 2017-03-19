MP Systems To Launch New Smart High Pressure Coolant System At EASTEC

VR Series High Pressure Coolant System We wanted to provide our customers with a smart system that would allow them more range of capability for a great price.

MP Systems will introduce a new Variable Volume High Pressure Coolant System (HPCS), the Model VR8, at the EASTEC show in May.

The VR8 is part of MP Systems’ new Variable Volume VR Series, a line of HPCSs the company launched at the International Manufacturing Technology Show last September. The VR Series is engineered to be extremely durable and energy efficient. It also allows users to take full advantage of the flexibility and range of capabilities found in today’s sophisticated machine tools.

“The VR Series is more efficient, and only uses as much horse power as is required to make set pressure,” MP Systems Product Manager Sean Devlin said. “The high pressure system will automatically adjust the gallons-per-minute (GPM) output to maintain the desired set pressure.” Pressure can be adjusted from the VR system’s primary logic controller (PLC) and controlled by the machine’s M codes.

VR Series HPCSs have 50 or 70-gallon vertical reservoirs, depending on the model, and can be used with water or oil-based coolants. All come with two quick-change large capacity filter bags, a machine installation kit, and a two-year parts warranty. MP Systems works with end users’ machine tool distributors to determine the most suitable coolant systems for each machine and application.

MP Systems Business Development Manager Jill Taylor says the VR8 is competitively priced at $11,995, noting that installation is not included. The price is still about 30 percent less than similar HPCSs on the market, she says.

“We wanted to provide our customers with a smart system that would allow them more range of capability for a great price,” Taylor added. “The VR8 will give them a variable volume system, up to eight gallons per minute, along with up to four programmable pressure settings for a wide range of tooling applications.”

The EASTEC show will be held May 16 – 18 on the Eastern States Exposition fair grounds in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

To learn more about the VR8, visit http://www.mp-systems.net/vr.

About MP Systems:

MP Systems (http://www.mp-systems.net) of East Granby, Connecticut is a manufacturer and supplier of rugged, dependable high pressure coolant systems, chillers and accessories used in CNC manufacturing. MP Systems' products are designed and built in the United States and distributed throughout North America. MP Systems’ high pressure coolant systems and accessories are low maintenance and long lasting. The MP Systems team works with CNC machine tool builders, distributors and end-use customers to provide customer service and applications engineering expertise.

For more information, call 877-689-1860 or visit http://www.mp-systems.net