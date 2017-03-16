The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Beanstalk Child Psychology with a Distinction, recognising the organisation as a top Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) service provider in Australia. Beanstalk is the first organisation to receive this distinction in Australia. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction and qualifications, and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“In an environment with limited resources to practice Applied Behavior Analysis, Beanstalk nonetheless adheres to best practices in the international Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) community and excels in developing comprehensive and individualized treatment programs. The expertise and experience of Beanstalk’s leadership team both ensures effective care for their clients and allows the organisation to offer the very first Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) training to support professionals seeking a career in ABA,” said Sara Gershfeld Litvak, Founder of BHCOE. “We are thrilled to commend their Director, Susan Petrie, as well as her team on creating an ethical and sustainable program that is an indispensable resource to the South Australian autism community and beyond.”

BHCOEis a trusted source for recognising top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“At Beanstalk, we make every effort to ensure that our services are backed by evidence-based innovations in ABA and executed by a team of qualified and committed therapists. Our clients’ qualitative and quantitative successes across behavioral, social, linguistic, and academic outcomes are a constant source of joy and motivation for us,” said Susan Petrie, Psychologist and BCBA. “We are so thrilled to be the first to earned the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence Distinction. Our team is excited to continue providing ethical and innovative behavioural services throughout South Australia and beyond in the years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognises top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For or more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Beanstalk Child Psychology

Beanstalk Child Psychology is based in Adelaide and specialise in the early intervention of young children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. With expert consultants from around the world and South Australia's first Board Certified Behaviour Analyst, our teams are well experienced and qualified to assess, plan and oversee your child's development of skills and language. For more information, please visit http://beanstalkkids.com.au/.