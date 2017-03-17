Technology Exchange at Heights Elementary School "The partnership is very meaningful to Pittsburg Unified School District. It allows us to provide our families with technology that directly benefits children," said Anthony Molina, Executive Director, Educational Services.

Throughout the month of March 2017, dozens of free computers are being given to selected families at six schools in Pittsburg Unified School Distric t: Hillview Junior High School, Marina Vista Elementary School, Los Medanos Elementary School, Rancho Medanos Elementary School, Black Diamond Elementary School, and Stoneman Elementary School.

“We’re very excited at Stoneman Elementary to welcome this incredibly generous program with Tech Exchange,” said Terrance Dunn, Principal, Stoneman Elementary School. “In addition to providing free computers and low-cost internet connections, I love that TX gives every parent onsite training before they take the computers home. This thoughtful process ensures that our families are empowered to support their students learning at home.”

For the second year in a row, the school district has partnered with Tech Exchange (TX) to bring free technology to families in the city of Pittsburg. The partnership aims to bridge the digital divide in Pittsburg by offering parents refurbished computers free of charge.

“We are extremely happy to link up with Tech Exchange,” said Anthony Molina, Executive Director, Educational Services, Pittsburg Unified School District. “The partnership is very meaningful to Pittsburg Unified School District. It allows us to provide our families with technology that directly benefits children. We hope these computers will give parents and students pathways at home to online educational programs with resources in reading and math that supplements classwork and learning.”

The innovative tech program is made possible through TX, a non-profit based out of Oakland, whose mission is to get free computers and low-cost internet into homes of families in need.

“We are appreciative of our ongoing partnership with Pittsburg Unified, which has shown a strong commitment to ensure families have the necessary digital tools at home for students to succeed,” said Seth Hubbert, Executive Director, Tech Exchange. Access to technology is an incredible platform for developing skills, finding passions, and opening opportunities for our youth. It's our commitment to ensure every student has this resource.”

TX refurbishes computers and loads them with programs. The non-profit then works with Bay Area schools, to give the computers away. During a donation session at each school, families are shown how to sign up for an internet service and are led through a computer literacy training, prior to taking home their computer.

Pittsburg Unified School District is proud to participate in this program and thanks Tech Exchange for the organization’s commitment to bring free technology to residents of Pittsburg.

About Pittsburg Unified School District

Awarded the College Board’s Gaston Caperton Opportunity Honor Roll award in 2016 for expanding access to college, Pittsburg Unified School District(PUSD) is one of 130 school districts across the nation recognized for creating opportunities for traditionally underrepresented students. PUSD is a K-12 district serving the community of Pittsburg, California. Founded in 1933, the school system is committed to providing an excellent opportunity for all students to learn. Comprised of eight elementary schools, three junior high schools, one comprehensive high school, one alternative education high school, an adult school, independent study options, and a preschool program, the school district serves more than 11,000 students. PUSD is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, fifty minutes outside of downtown San Francisco. http://www.pittsburg.k12.ca.us

About TX:

Tech Exchange is dedicated to providing digital equity to all East Bay residents.

They employ an environmentally sustainable, re-use model by refurbishing donated computers and providing them to families, schools and community organizations, along with training and support. Over the last 20 years, Tech Exchange has distributed 40,000 computers to our community and diverted over 700 tons of e-waste from landfills.Tech Exchange provides low-cost computers to individuals and organizations, and free computers and services to eligible East Bay families.

Media Advisory

Please contact Nicky Mora, District Communications and PR Specialist if you would like to attend a TX Computer Giveaway. nmora(at)pittsburg.k12(dot)ca(dot)us or (925) 473-2427.

