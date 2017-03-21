NephoScale The most advanced back-end automation solution of any OpenStack-based software vendor we found in the market

Today, NephoScale announced that AntemetA, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) headquartered in France, has successfully deployed NephOS for their ArcanA Dynamic Cloud, ADC. AntemetA evaluated many technology providers, and selected NephoScale based on its ability to provide a highly scalable turnkey multi-tenant Openstack-based cloud software solution that dramatically accelerated the time to market for the ADC public cloud.

“We chose NephoScale primarily because they have the most advanced back-end automation solution of any OpenStack-based software vendor we found in the market. NephoScale enables AntemetA to take full ownership of the installation, upgrade and scaling activities with our public, private, and hybrid cloud deployments. NephoScale’s technology enables AntemetA to complete deployments of production ready multi-tenant public and private clouds within a few hours. This is unmatched in the industry, it saves us valuable time and it enables AntemetA to meet the demanding deployment deadlines required by our customers. NephoScale’s strong architecture backend coupled with AntemetA’s hybrid cloud Portal creates a very compelling cloud solution that has the potential to be a game changer for our Enterprise, MSP, and Telco customers.” Samuel Berthollier, CTO, R&D Director, AntemetA

NephoScale’s commitment to empowering channel partners, such as AntemetA, has resulted in a software stack perfectly suited for service providers that want to create their own hybrid public/private cloud ecosystems. NephoScale’s technology is successfully blurring the lines between public and private cloud, and as a result creating new differentiated hybrid cloud services offerings and new revenue generating opportunities for its channel partners.

NephoScale provides a single homogenous software stack that can be used to create public and private cloud deployments across many locations, all managed from a single portal as a single cloud. Additionally, each cloud location can be deployed using hyperconverged, converged or distributed scale-out reference architectures for maximum flexibility. NephoScale makes complex cloud deployments easy.

The joint commitment will provide scale-out end-to-end IaaS public, private, and hybrid cloud solutions with integrated:



SDN/NFV networking

Virtual, bare metal, and container-based compute

Block, object, and file-based storage

Software-defined-datacenter capabilities, including highly automated network, compute, and storage hardware asset management

This joint solution offers:



Turnkey cloud deployments in less than 24 hours

Full stack upgrade management providing minimal API/Portal downtime with new releases

Hyperconverged, converged, and distributed HA reference architecture options

Highly competitive economics from extensive use of open source software and commodity hardware

Extensible OpenStack-based platform capable of supporting various customer driven hardware integration and software customization requests

Hourly billing for public cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Choice of either Perpetual licensing or Annual Subscription models for private clouds

Multiple annual support plans to choose from with additional discounted prepaid multi-year options

"NephoScale’s technology compressed a highly customized cloud deployment, that was forecasted to take 18 months, to only 3 months. This reduced time to market saved AntemetA a large amount of money and will allow us to capture market opportunities that would have otherwise been missed. The well proven ability of the NephoScale engineering team to deliver turnkey production ready cloud software in many forms was a key success factor in our partnership. This partnership with NephoScale allows AntemetA exclusivity in the French Market and enables us to quickly deliver any type of NephOS powered cloud solution at any location for our customers. NephOS software now powers our On Premise cloud offerings from the simplest single cloud-in-a-box solutions to the most complex and scalable multi-site installations.” Samuel Berthollier, CTO, R&D Director, AntemetA

About AntemetA

Founded in 1995, AntemetA supports companies in the transformation of their Information Systems. AntemetA offers infrastructure solutions (cloud infrastructure services, storage, servers, virtualization and networks), a wide range of consulting, support and governance services and a Cloud Computing offering called ArcanA Dynamic Cloud offering Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud, all manageable through a single portal.

About NephoScale

NephoScale is a fast growing Silicon Valley based cloud technology company that has developed NephOS, a turnkey OpenStack-based cloud software solution for building public, private, and hybrid clouds. NephoScale is rapidly expanding its channel partnerships by signing MSPs, System Integrators, and Telcos in key markets globally.

