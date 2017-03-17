Faye Business Systems Group Named an Elite Partner by SugarCRM

Faye Business Systems Group today announced it has once again achieved Elite status, the highest tier in the SugarCRM channel partner program. As a value-added reseller of the SugarCRM platform, Faye Business Systems Group has demonstrated continuous sales growth and advancement within SugarCRM's Partner Program.

FayeBSG is an award-winning software company and consulting firm known for their breadth of SugarCRM Integration Add-On Products and custom software solutions, which include integrations with ERP software, Marketing Automation, Credit Card Processing, Project Management, Phone Systems, and more. Specializing in extensive multi-layered CRM, ERP and marketing integrations, FayeBSG concentrates on a wide array of high value software development and consulting services.

“It is yet again an incredible honor to be recognized as an Elite Partner by SugarCRM through 2017,” said David Faye, CEO of FayeBSG. “Congratulations to all 18 partners, together, we are contributing to enabling all businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships.”

SugarCRM Elite Partners have attained the highest level of recognition in the company’s channel partner program by building large-scale, growing businesses that provide consulting, implementation, integration, training and development services for Sugar; meeting or exceeding standards for technical proficiency and professional certification in Sugar products; and demonstrating consistent success implementing Sugar in hosted, on-premises, and private cloud environments.

"Our Elite partners are true CRM solution providers that are deeply involved in helping organizations utilize Sugar to provide a superior customer experience to separate themselves from the competition," said Patrick Pahl, vice president of strategic alliances and partner operations at SugarCRM. "I'd like to thank and congratulate all the organizations that have achieved Elite-level status for 2017. Our Elite Partners delivered an impressive 27 percent year-to-year increase in annually recurring new subscription revenue last year, added more than 350 new SugarCRM customers and increased the average new sale by 27 percent."

SugarCRM has built a unique channel program of CRM experts with more than 200 channel partners in more than 30 countries. As a pure-play CRM vendor with an unconventional approach, SugarCRM offers a different kind of CRM application that helps our customers set themselves apart from the competition. The company's core group of partners are CRM mavericks that help extend the value of the Sugar platform for customers by providing strategic CRM consulting, tailored solutions that complement Sugar, techniques for CRM best practices, and flexible implementation and integration services.

FayeBSG was the #1 SugarCRM Partner in the world among 650+ global partners in 2016. As a leading partner for SugarCRM, Atlassian, Sage, NetSuite, and Act-On, FayeBSG has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 and CIO Review as one of 20 most promising CRM and ERP solutions providers for 2015. FayeBSG specializes in a variety of custom software solutions to meet client needs. Services include software development, project management, packaged software implementations, custom software implementations, integration, consulting, training, and support.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, NEA and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more, visit http://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.