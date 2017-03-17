We’re delighted to share our latest enhancements in the world of data visualization with the entire ACUTA membership.

Calero (http://www.calero.com), a leading provider of Communications Lifecycle Management solutions, will participate in the 46th Annual ACUTA Conference & Exhibition, March 19-22 in Chicago.

Calero (booth #318) will showcase its university-focused suite of IT and Telecom Lifecycle Management solutions - from basic call accounting to workflow, expense management and mobility management. In addition, Calero will be featuring how its embedded data discovery and visualization solution, Calero InSight Analytics, enables an entirely new way to view an organization’s data.

Dena Mashburn, Regional Vice President of Calero, explains, “Calero has a long history of working with ACUTA. In fact, we’ve been members of the ACUTA organization for over 20 years. With over 45 percent of the registered attendees already leveraging Calero solutions, we’re delighted to share our latest enhancements in the world of data visualization with the entire membership.”

The ACUTA Annual Conference & Exhibition brings together IT / Telecom leaders from the nation’s largest and most prestigious universities. The event is designed to help educate the audience in existing and emerging technologies, as well as to provide a learning environment supported by peer-to-peer interaction.

ABOUT CALERO

Calero is a leading provider of Communications Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero’s CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in more than 40 countries worldwide. 25 out of the top 30 universities on the US News and World Report's National College Rankings utilize Calero solutions. Learn more at http://www.calero.com or follow us on Twitter @CaleroSoftware.