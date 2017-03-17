These are exciting times in infrastructure. The emergence of new consumer experiences promises to upend an already dynamic cloud computing market. This reality puts a huge runway ahead of us for continued momentum.

Packet, the leading bare metal cloud for developers, today released an overview of its 2016 achievements, during which it expanded to four global datacenters (from one); grew its registered user base five fold; and increased annual revenue by over 400%. With only 15 months exposure in a crowded cloud market, Packet’s traction with top SaaS, Enterprise, and Open Source customers, as well as thousands of developers suggests that highly portable workloads and an evolving IT ecosystem are driving adoption of fully-automated single tenant bare metal servers.

The backstory for this growth is simple: The buyer of internet infrastructure has changed over the past decade, moving from a traditional IT role to one defined by developers and automation. More and more, software is eating its way through the infrastructure stack, with tools like Docker (portability) and Kubernetes (orchestration) able to run workload on any infrastructure that can be delivered via code. The same trend is upending the Enterprise software business, with added pressure from CTO’s who want to move workload away from private corporate datacenters.

Until Packet, this required the use of a hypervisor-based multi-tenant cloud, which enabled automation but also a “hypervisor performance tax” and a suite of lock-in focused services. Through its investment in fundamental infrastructure automation technology, Packet is the first to bring the public cloud experience to single tenant bare metal - offering superior performance and significant price savings, without the risks of vendor or ecosystem lock in.

“As the cloud expands to support IoT workload and experiences like self-driving cars, getting every last drop of value from infrastructure will become even more important,” said Shannon Williams of Rancher Labs. “We’re confident that software will continue to search out the best performing and best costing infrastructure to support millions of connected devices and users all over the world, and Packet’s bare metal automation is a platform that enables developers to consume powerful hardware with ultimate efficiency.”

“These are exciting times in infrastructure. The emergence of new consumer experiences promises to upend an already dynamic cloud computing market. This reality puts a huge runway ahead of us for continued momentum,” said Zachary Smith, CEO at Packet.

2016 highlights include:

Company Growth



Grew its customer base by over 450% adding customers such as Ripple, Quay.io, Baremetrics, Cisco, Nuage, NS1, Hashicorp, Wildbit and Grafana

Opened new facilities in Asia (NRT1 in Tokyo, Japan), Silicon Valley (SJC1 in Sunnyvale, CA) and Europe (AMS1 in Amsterdam, NE), expanding its fully automated bare metal compute platform and IPv6-native network beyond its initial New York Metro (EWR1 in Parsipanny, NJ) location

Revenue and Funding

Increased annual revenue by over 400% during 2016

Closed a $9.4 million in a Series A funding round led by SoftBank in August 2016

Product Innovations

Introduced a new ARM®v8-A based on-demand server configuration in November 2016, available to deploy in less than ten minutes via API, portal or widely used DevOps tools such as Terraform and Ansible

Added powerful networking features, including support for BGP as a routing protocol and custom IP space

Added new server types to its on-demand inventory, including the Type 2 server targeted at private clouds

Expanded supported operating systems to include Ubuntu 16.04, FreeBSD 11, RancherOS, Windows 2012 in addition to CoreOS, Ubuntu 14.04, CentOS 7, and Debian 8

Key Partnerships and Developer Traction

Partnered with Spotinst to offer the first bare metal compute spot market in the world

Partnered with FoxConn and Cavium to introduce the first datacenter grade ARMv8 cloud

Partnered with SB Cloud to market cloud services in Japan

Expanded native support for Terraform, Ansible, Apache jClouds, Cloud66 and more

Executive Team

Added Steve Callahan as head of Sales

Added Nathan Goulding as head of Engineering

About Packet

Founded in 2014, Packet’s proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy to provide on-demand compute and connectivity. Customers can either build on Packet’s public cloud service or leverage advanced automation software to enable their own private compute infrastructure.

The company is headquartered in New York City and maintains an advanced global IP network between its data center locations in New York Metro (Parsippany, NJ), Sunnyvale (CA), Amsterdam (NL) and Tokyo (JP).

Packet is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and supports many open source projects, including Memcached.org (which uses Packet to perform automatic performance and burn-in testing of new features) and Kernel.org.