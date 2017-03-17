Fire Department Coffee Redefines the Coffee Infusion Process

Just the smooth Fire Dept. Coffee they've come to love imbued with the delicious smells and tastes of bourbon, tequila, or rum

Fire Department Coffee is excited to announce the launch of their Spirit Infused Coffee Line.

At Fire Dept. Coffee, they strive to not only provide high quality coffee but also be on the cutting edge of coffee innovation.

"We've created a revolutionary infusion process unlike anything done before," said Fire Department Coffee co-founder Luke Schneider. "Our Spirit Infused Coffee is set to redefine coffee innovation across the coffee industry."

For its flagship release, they are featuring three different infused coffees (bourbon, tequila, and rum) each with its own unique flavor and aroma.



Bourbon Infusion -- Experience the smoothness of bourbon every morning without feeling guilty.

Rum Infusion -- Be transported to tropical shores while getting just the right kick of caffeine to get the job done.

Tequila Infusion -- Complex and delicious, this unique infusion holds hints of lime and ends with a crisp, sweet finish.

The new line is made using a proprietary infusion process that's quite different from traditional cask barrel aging, which often infuses an overly harsh flavor from the charred wood interior of the barrel.

"Consumers will taste the flavor they love with none of the negatives of the barrel aging process," said Schneider. "Just the smooth Fire Dept. Coffee they've come to love imbued with the delicious smells and tastes of bourbon, tequila, or rum."

This new process will give Fire Dept. Coffee the chance to experiment, and plans are already in the works for limited edition releases featuring other favored spirits.

"Here at Fire Dept. Coffee, we pride ourselves on our work to create coffee that the working class can be proud to drink,” said Schneider. “We are positive that the Spirit Infused Coffee Line will be right at home among our other quality products.”

About

Luke Schneider and Mark Williams launched Fire Dept. Coffee in July of 2016 with the mission to bring the easiest drinking coffee to the nation's hardest workingmen and women. Schneider is a Navy Veteran and firefighter paramedic near Chicago. He works alongside the brand's marketing and content specialist Mark Williams--a Marine Corps veteran and passionate firefighter.

For additional information, please visit http://www.firedeptcoffee.com or contact brooke(at)veteranpr(dot)com.