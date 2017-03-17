Pink Jeep Tours Shows Commitment To Conservation and Environmentalism

Already a shining example of combining adventure and luxury into their incredible tours of the American Southwest, Pink Jeep Tours has also become an example—to their peers, their clients, and their communities—of conservation and environmentalism. While their passion for the great outdoors comes through in their tours of Las Vegas, Sedona, and the Grand Canyon, this passion is extended and further demonstrated through volunteer efforts, vehicle design, and so much more.

In 2016, Pink Jeep Tours and their guests raised over $14,000 for the National Forest Foundation. These funds are used to support ongoing projects in Coconino National Forest, and in other parts of Northern Arizona. In 2017, these efforts will be put towards repairing and maintaining Sedona’s famous Schnebly Hill Road. This popular destination, while offering its visitors stunning views and a rugged, off-roading experience, has become much less accessible in recent years, due to increased erosion.

According to Rebecca Davidson, Director, Southern Rockies Field Program for the National Forest Foundation, “Pink Jeep Tours is a great example of how public-lands-dependent businesses are stewards of the lands that they love and that drive their business. We are excited to continue to improve Arizona’s National Forests with the support of Pink Jeep Tours and its customers for years to come.”

Pink Jeep Tours has also created a designated trail conservation team. Last year, this dedicated group volunteered to help the U.S. Forest Service rebuild the trail at the Honokai Heritage site. The resulting project took them nearly 5,000 labor hours, working to rehabilitate the trails, thereby allowing future visitors to enjoy them for years to come.

“We consider it a privilege to be part of the conservation of the land that gives so much pleasure to us and our guests,” said Tim Miller, CEO of Pink Adventure Tours. “It’s a labor of love for our team.”

Outside this dedicated team, Pink Jeep Tours also organized volunteer excursions throughout the year to assist the National Park Service in picking up trash and debris along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. This effort helps to maintain the majestic, pristine view that has made this landmark world-famous. Pink Jeep Tours also has a long-standing commitment to recycling, making it a regular practice in their maintenance facility.

Finally, Pink Jeep Tours is working to reduce its carbon footprint. Significant upgrades to their tour vehicles leverage the latest technology, making the vehicles as safe and comfortable as possible for guests, but also more efficient than ever. Additionally, the vehicles undergo regular, mandatory service, as well as a daily 21-point inspection to make sure that everything is functioning properly and that there are no leaks or other issues. In short, these vehicles are just pink—they’re green, too!

At Pink Jeep Tours, the outdoors isn’t a business—it’s a passion. Through continuing efforts to conserve and maintain the beautiful outdoor landscapes of the Southwest, Pink Jeep is working to share that passion with others, for generations to come. Guests looking to discover the wonder for themselves should call 800-873-3662 or visit http://www.pinkjeeptours.com.

# # #

About Pink Adventure Group

Founded in 1960 and based in Sedona, Arizona, Pink Adventure Group provides unique, unforgettable tour experiences to Sedona, Las Vegas, and the Grand Canyon, for visitors from around the world. With a fleet of over 150 cutting edge vehicles, it remains the only tour company with guide trainers certified by the National Association for Interpretation on its staff, and the only tour company to use the Smith System® of Driving by all guides.