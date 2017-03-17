Our unique focus on receivables management products from SAP, combined with our accelerators, enables our customers to achieve outstanding return on investment (ROI) for their SAP implementations with on-time projects...

SAP Financials, the definitive conference for organizations using SAP solutions for finance, will feature credit-to-cash transformation case studies by customers of HighRadius - an SAP partner and leading provider of financial supply chain management (FSCM) solutions. HighRadius will also have a presence at booth #714 with industry experts and solution architects to respond to inquiries.

SAP Financials 2017, running March 21 – 24 at the Mirage in Las Vegas, is a collaboration of SAP, the multinational software corporation, and SAPinsider, creators of online magazines and website content dedicated to SAP. The show will feature SAP S/4HANA Innovation Stations, consulting sessions and case-study presentations by leading organizations that demonstrate compelling ways to optimize and improve SAP installations to serve finance teams across industries.

JBS, the leading processor of beef, pork and lamb in the U.S. and the largest cattle feeder in the world with operations in the U.S. and Canada, will be one such organization presenting at SAP Financials. JBS was challenged with high cost deductions and collections operations and lost close to $1M a year in non-value added tasks. In the case study “How JBS Saved $1M a Year by Optimizing Dispute and Collections Management in SAP,” Shreepad Ankalgi and Shauna Sumner of JBS USA will share how they extended functionality of the SAP Collections and Dispute management modules to standardize collections and deductions correspondence and double productivity of deduction and claims research teams by automating non-value added tasks.

Another organization presenting an industry-impacting case study is CF Industries, who will present “How CF Industries Doubled Credit and A/R Team Productivity with SAP Receivables Management and Native SAP Automation.” CF Industries, a global Fortune 500 fertilizer manufacturer, increased dispute resolution speed and collector efficiency, and lowered credit risk exposure and DSO by doubling the productivity of credit and A/R teams. Amanda Flemmer of CF Industries will present the case study which explores how CF Industries leveraged SAP to increase visibility and break down information silos between credit and A/R teams with structured workflows and standardized customer communication.

The HighRadius booth #714 will feature demonstrations of HighRadius SAP Accelerators that enhance functionality of SAP Receivables Management modules. HighRadius SAP Accelerators were the first account receivables solutions to achieve certified integration with SAP S/4HANA. Built on top of the SAP Netweaver platform in ABAP code, the HighRadius Accelerators extend the functionality of SAP ERP Financials and Receivables Management. The solutions include the Credit Decision Accelerator for SAP Credit Management, the Dispute & Collections Accelerator for SAP Dispute and Collections Management and Advanced Correspondence Automation for SAP Credit, Collections, and/or Dispute Management. HighRadius also offers implementation and optimization services for these SAP Receivables Management modules.

“The aim of SAP Financials aligns with HighRadius’ own commitment to providing powerful technology that brings real automation and efficiency gains to business processes. Our unique focus on receivables management products from SAP, combined with our accelerators, enables our customers to achieve outstanding return on investment (ROI) for their SAP implementations with on-time projects that boost credit and accounts receivable productivity and KPIs,” said Sashi Narahari, president and CEO of HighRadius. “As an exhibitor at SAP Financials, HighRadius is excited to shared lessons learned and experiences from hundreds of customer implementations who automated manual activities to transform operations for accounts receivable teams and help them achieve solid efficiency gains at low risk and cost.”

The proven HighRadius solutions and specialized expertise help improve credit department decision-making and provide access to real-time data while assisting companies to significantly lower their total cost of ownership of SAP software. HighRadius solutions integrate easily with the SAP environment, eliminating the need for costly and difficult integrations.

On Wednesday, March 22nd HighRadius will be hosting a happy hour at the High Roller Wheel, a 550-foot tall, 520-foot diameter giant Ferris wheel on the Las Vegas Strip at the LINQ Hotel, owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation. The event will feature fun cocktails and snacks with breath-taking, panaramic views of the Vegas Strip. Contact Tara Gallagher for more information.

About SAPinsider Online

SAPinsider Online provides SAP professionals with invaluable information, strategic guidance, and road-tested advice – all in one interactive website. Bringing together SAPinsider and insiderPROFILES magazine articles, blogs, podcasts, interactive Q&As, and third-party white papers and webinars, their site is committed to delivering the latest and most useful content to help SAP users maximize their investment in SAP technology. SAPinsider Online is produced by WIS Publishing, an independent provider of information to professionals who deploy, manage, support, configure, and customize SAP solutions.

About HighRadius

HighRadius provides Financial Supply Chain Management software solutions to optimize receivables and payments functions such as credit, collections, cash application, deductions and eBilling. Our Integrated Receivables solution suite is delivered as software-as-a-service to automate the credit-to-cash cycle. Our certified Accelerators for SAP S/4HANA Finance Receivables Management enables large enterprises to achieve business transformation initiatives and leverage their SAP investments. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of reducing days sales outstanding (DSO), bad debit and increasing operation efficiency enabling companies to achieve an ROI in just a few months. For more information please visit http://www.highradius.com.

SAP, SAPS4/HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.