Ultimate Medical Academy Receives Alumni Engagement Award

UMA is Graduway's Best Performing Professional School for ConnectUMA alumni relations networking platform. Graduway congratulates UMA on this online networking achievement.

Nonprofit healthcare education institution Ultimate Medical Academy received the Best Performing Professional School Graduway Award for the school’s ConnectUMA alumni-networking platform. The award was presented to UMA representatives at a special luncheon ceremony on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Graduway’s Global Leaders Summit for alumni relations leaders held at UCLA.

Graduway provides alumni networking platforms to schools and universities that wish to offer their past and present students a way to connect and enjoy exclusive professional opportunities within a trusted and official online environment.

“ConnectUMA powered by Graduway has shown significant success since launching a few months ago,” said Graduway CEO Daniel Cohen. “We congratulate UMA on this online networking achievement.”

UMA joined other higher education institutions, including Tulane University, Johns Hopkins and the University of Wisconsin, when the institution began using the Graduway platform in September 2016 to engage alumni. Since launching ConnectUMA to further the school’s vision of supporting strong student outcomes, more than 1,300 UMA alumni have joined the private online community to receive institutional support, network with peers, obtain professional development and more.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said UMA President Derek Apanovitch. “ConnectUMA underscores our mission to equip and empower students to succeed in healthcare careers by enabling us to better engage and provide support to our growing community of alumni.”

ConnectUMA is available exclusively to UMA alumni. Among other features, the platform includes a directory of alumni, a jobs board, mentorship opportunities, and relevant life and career tips.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY:

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.

ABOUT GRADUWAY:

Founded in 2009, Graduway has transformed the way alumni stay in touch with their school and each other. Graduway makes it easy for schools to have their own branded web and mobile platform. By combining the power of the school brand with the connectivity of social networks, Graduway helps schools find their lost alumni, keep their CRM’s up to date and maximize their donations and engagement.

###