Dr. Lisa Mohanty, Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness and New Programs, Trident University International In nearly a decade at Trident, Dr. Mohanty’s leadership and student-first approach has helped to build a culture of academic excellence. - Dr. Mihaela Tanasescu, Provost and Chief Academic Officer

Dr. Lisa Mohanty has been named Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness and New Programs by Trident University International (Trident). She assumed this new role in March.

In this newly created position, Dr. Mohanty will oversee institutional leadership and support for student learning, new program development and implementation, curriculum changes, and the efficacy of Trident’s learning assessment. This goes hand-in-hand with Trident’s student-first philosophy and high academic standards.

“In nearly a decade at Trident, Dr. Mohanty’s leadership and student-first approach has helped to build a culture of academic excellence,” said Dr. Mihaela Tanasescu, Provost and Chief Academic Officer. “Her knowledge and skills will be well-suited as Trident continues to expand its programmatic offerings.”

Dr. Mohanty joined Trident in 2008 and has held numerous roles, including Associate Coordinating Professor and Program Director for General Education. Most recently she served as Department Chair for Student Orientation and Social Sciences.

In addition, she is an accomplished course developer and administrator at Trident, having served as chair of both the Curriculum Committee and General Education Committee.

Dr. Mohanty is an experienced researcher whose areas of expertise include economics, business administration, and feminist economics. In 2013, she was invited to the UN (United Nations) Women to present her paper “Race, Power, and the Subprime/Foreclosure Crisis: A Meso Analysis,” and published a paper on polygyny in Feminist Economics.

Her dedication to her work and students was recognized in 2015 with an Award for Academic Excellence, presented by Trident’s Board of Trustees.

Trident, a 100% online university that has been in operation since 1998, is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels. Of Trident’s 30,000 alumni, more than 22,000 have a military affiliation.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.