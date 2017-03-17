Caspio Teams Up with Zapier for Easier Application Integration

Caspio’s built-in integration with Zapier allows our customers to quickly and easily exchange data between their Caspio applications and many other solutions that they are using.

Caspio, Inc. (http://www.caspio.com), the leading business productivity platform for low-code custom applications, is excited to announce its official integration with Zapier, a web-based service that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use.

Caspio takes pride in providing low-code cloud platform to create online databases fast. With Zapier integration, Caspio users can automate workflow from adding subscribers to email marketing service, sending email and SMS alerts, and add and exchange records with over 750 different apps.

“The value and utility of cloud applications enormously increase when they can communicate and integrate with other solutions. Caspio’s built-in integration with Zapier allows our customers to quickly and easily exchange data between their Caspio applications and many other solutions that they are using,” said Frank Zamani, Founder and CEO of Caspio.

In their recent blog announcement of the collaboration, Jose Proenca of Zapier wrote, “With AWS-powered scalability, enterprise-grade security, universal localization, and deployment, Caspio's apps are flexible and powerful enough to meet all your workflow needs. And now, through the integration with Zapier, data from all your other tools can flow into and out of your database apps automatically.”

Start a streamlined workflow in a zap. Choose “triggers” and “actions” with Caspio or any of the over 750 Caspio and Zapier-compatible apps. Customers need not worry about routine and tedious work. Caspio and Zapier can do that for them in an efficient and timely manner.

Visit the following pages to learn more about Caspio and Zapier’s integration:



About Zapier:

Zapier is an online automation tool that connects your favorite apps, such as Gmail, Slack, MailChimp, and over 750 more. This tool can connect two or more apps to automate repetitive tasks such as bookmarking, charting, CMS, customer support, ecommerce, email marketing and electronic signature without coding or relying on developers to build the integration. Learn more about Zapier at http://www.zapier.com.

About Caspio:

Caspio is the world’s leading low-code application platform. Business professionals are empowered to create forms, searchable databases, interactive reports, and sophisticated multi-user business applications. The all-in-one platform includes a built-in online database, rapid application development tools, and scalable cloud infrastructure. Coupled with world-class support, Caspio customers can free themselves from complex programming tasks and long project backlogs using a solution proven to reduce costs and time-to-market by a factor of 10. The platform powers applications for thousands of customers, ranging from global corporations and government agencies to universities, non-profits, and small businesses around the world. Learn more at http://www.caspio.com.