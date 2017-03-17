“We are excited to receive this Award of Distinction from the BHCOE and our program looks forward to providing ethical and effective services in Harris County, the surrounding counties and beyond for years to come,” said Jennifer Dantzler, M.S.Ed., BCBA.

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Including Kids with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction and qualifications, and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“Including Kids demonstrates an exemplary commitment to clinical quality and creating supportive environments in the clinic and the community to facilitate the achievements of their clients with developmental disabilities. This organization utilizes best practices in Applied Behavior Analysis and is dedicated to maintaining high levels of staff and caregiver satisfaction as well as scaling ethically,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “We are thrilled to commend the Executive Director, Jennifer Dantzler, and her team on running an ethical and effective program that is an integral resource for Houston area autism community and beyond.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“We take great pride and joy in our clinical and organizational integrity as well as our exceptional team of therapists who are passionate about providing meaningful behavioral, social, emotional, and academic outcomes for our clients,” said Jennifer Dantzler, M.S.Ed., BCBA. “We are excited to receive this Award of Distinction from the BHCOE and our program looks forward to providing ethical and effective services in Harris County, the surrounding counties and beyond for years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. The organization’s partnership with Love My Provider, an online review of services for families impacted by special needs, allows awardees to be featured as a Center of Excellence on LoveMyProvider.com. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Including Kids

Including Kids, Inc. provides evidence-based behavior analytic interventions for persons with autism and related disabilities to maximize individual potential and to facilitate their meaningful inclusion in the community. For more information, visit http://includingkids.org/.