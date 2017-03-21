Arrow Benefits HR Launches New Culture Insights Program

We believe we can build a stronger community by building stronger employers.

Arrow Benefits Group’s HR Division is rolling out a new program, Culture Insights. Culture Insights is an innovative process through which a personalized plan is developed for employers to help them operate at their highest potential by examining the company from six key angles. The program’s aim is to help companies become strong employers whose hiring practices, treatment of employees, and environment collectively support a more positive and productive culture. A company’s success is dependent on its workforce, and for a company to attract and retain a successful workforce it needs to be ultra-focused on the wants and needs of the individuals it wishes to appeal to. Most companies focus on salaries and benefits to attract employees, but that’s not always what keeps people happy and engaged, especially with today’s workforce. If a competitor offers the same salary and benefits, what can an organization do to differentiate itself?

The key to successful employee retention is to differentiate from other employers. “We believe we can build a stronger community by building stronger employers. Stronger employers translate into a stronger local economy and happier, more productive citizens,” explains facilitator, Arrow Principal Andrew McNeil.

The idea for creating the program was inspired by a tour that McNeil took at Zappos.com last year. In the words of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, "There's a lot of talk about work life separation or balance and so on. Our whole thing is about work life integration. It’s just life. And so the ideal would be if employees felt empowered to be the same person at home as in the office, and vice versa. And when people feel comfortable being themselves, so much creativity comes out of that." Seeing how Zappos has achieved success by putting higher purpose on culture versus profit, McNeil was inspired to implement a program that would change the landscape of his industry and pave the way for other companies to follow suit. McNeil says that integral to this approach is “shifting the mindset from: you’re my employee, you work for me to you’re my team member, how can I help you shine so that the company can shine?”

The Culture Insights program is a consultative process meant to take a holistic look at an organization, with the goal being to attract and retain people businesses need to rise above their competitors. This means Arrow collaborates with companies to develop several key components for success with the end result of creating a unique environment specific to the individual company including:



By strengthening these areas, Arrow believes businesses will achieve a strong and cohesive company culture that will support their employees’ needs beyond benefits and compensation, and thus foster the company’s continued growth and success.

