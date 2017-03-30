"The Innovation Initiative is designed to provide visionary organizations with the resources they need to leapfrog our current paradigm in a meaningful way that leads to advances of the health and wellness of those in need in our community,”

Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF), a nonprofit organization that works to improve health and wellness for San Diego and Imperial County residents in need, has opened the application period for its annual $1 million Innovation Initiative (i2).

"The Innovation Initiative is designed to provide visionary organizations with the resources they need to leapfrog our current paradigm in a meaningful way that leads to advances of the health and wellness of those in need in our community,” AHF Board Chair Elizabeth Dreicer said. “Notably, we are looking for projects that show a high potential for increasing the number of people who are helped, improving care quality, and decreasing costs.”

Now in its seventh year, the Innovation Initiative is granted to San Diego and Imperial County nonprofits who create impactful healthcare solutions through creative execution and agile thinking. AHF’s goal is to create measurable improvements by looking at the way it approaches nonprofit services in a new light—one that is more efficient, effective, and human.

“Each year, Alliance Healthcare Foundation seeks out transformative ideas that have the potential to serve as the catalyst for change,” said AHF Executive Director Nancy Sasaki. “Our 2017 Innovation Initiative will go to an organization that demonstrates their passion and commitment to more effective healthcare and / or systems change related to health and wellness for those who need them most.”

Previous recipients of AHF's Innovation Initiative are: Interfaith Community Services, Solutions for Change, North Inland Family Medicine (a collaboration between Mental Health Systems and Mountain Health & Community Services), Community Information Exchange (CIE), Text4baby, One-e-App, Access Youth Academy, and UC San Diego - Wireless Observed Therapy.

“This award has helped us to provide one place, and one team, for our hurting neighbors, allowing them to safely stabilize and begin a journey toward recovery and self-sufficiency,” Greg Anglea, Executive Director of Interfaith Community Services, explains. Our model is cost-effective, reducing public jail and hospital expenses, and it will build upon proven successful Interfaith programs and new evidence-based best practices to create a wrap-around service center that is truly innovative, as we don’t believe such a center exists in any other community. In partnership with Alliance Healthcare Foundation, we look to change that, modeling this innovation here in San Diego, and then sharing with other communities in the future.”

AHF welcomes those interested in applying for this award to learn more about the application process here: http://alliancehealthcarefoundation.org/grants/innovation-initiative-award/

About Alliance Healthcare Foundation

Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a San Diego-based nonprofit which works with nonprofit, government and community agencies to advance health and wellness throughout the San Diego and Imperial Counties. AHF works to serve the most vulnerable – the poor, uninsured and underinsured, children and the homeless – by providing grants, advocacy and education to support its region.

To learn more about AHF and available grants visit http://AllianceHF.org.