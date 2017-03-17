Introducing Clickit Terrain Car Safety Harness for Dogs

In crash tests, Clickit Terrain outperforms its top performing Clickit predecessors by reducing forces on the vulnerable chest area by 10 percent. Clickit Terrain excels in its ability to absorb kinetic energy while keeping the pet from accelerating forward and leaving the seat

Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for redefining pet products, today unveils Clickit Terrain car safety harness for dogs. In crash tests, Clickit Terrain delivers higher performance results than any of its top performing Sleepypod car safety harness predecessors. It reduces the forces on the highly vulnerable chest area by 10 percent. Watch Clickit Terrain crash test video footage at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSFp0o2uZTo&feature=youtu.be

Clickit Terrain was crash tested at the standard for child safety restraints. Chest force data was obtained using Sleepypod’s proprietary crash test dog, DUKE 2.0. Load sensors in the crash test dog’s chest measured the forces when moving forward in a collision. Data collected from these tests revealed a 10 percent reduction in forces. More information on DUKE 2.0 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb210V0_on8

Sleepypod’s Clickit harnesses have led their category in safety. The Clickit Utility model earned Top Performer honors in a 2013 collaborative Harness Crashworthiness Study by the Center for Pet Safety and Subaru of America. The Clickit Sport harness earned the highest possible five star safety rating in the Center for Pet Safety’s Certification Program in 2014.

“Clickit Terrain offers unparalleled protection for dogs who travel in cars,” says Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer. “In order to reduce accident injuries, there needs to be measurable data to assist in creating a safer product design. Clickit Terrain excels in its ability to absorb kinetic energy while keeping the pet from accelerating forward and leaving the seat.”

Clickit Terrain is light and easy to use without sacrificing safety. New shock absorbing sleeves work with a broad padded vest and patented Infinity Loop design for more safety in the car. The same patent pending shock absorbing sleeves make Clickit Terrain comfortable for use as an everyday walking harness and also provide better control for the handler. Reflective patches on the harness shoulders can be interchanged with service patches for working dogs. Clickit Terrain can be used with an optional Terrain Pack.

Working dogs and active dogs will benefit from the Clickit Terrain design. It combines award-winning travel safety technology with enhanced safety, comfort, and control features for sustained daily use.

Features



Strength tested for use as a walking harness

Crash tested for use as a pet seat belt

Three-point design for use in rear passenger seat secures a dog’s entire torso

Broad, cushioned, energy absorbing vest for safety

Shock absorbing sleeves

Quick connection and release when used as a pet seat belt

High strength metal slide buckles

Rear reflective patches for night visibility can be interchanged for service patches or custom patches

Front reflective logo for night visibility is non-removable

Loops for quick connection and release of optional Terrain Pack

Specifications



Colors: Jet Black, Strawberry Red, Orange Dream, Robin Egg Blue

Size is determined by chest measurement around a dog’s rib cage, just behind the front legs.

Sizes: Small (16.5-22 inches), Medium (22.5-28 inches), Large (28.5-34 inches), Extra Large (34.5-40 inches)

Pricing



Small $89.99, Medium $93.99, Large $96.99, Extra Large $99.99

Clickit Terrain Accessories



Terrain Pack: dog backpack with handle that offers extra control for the dog handler

S-Clip: seatbelt locking clip pre-sets the seatbelt length and also helps prevent the car seatbelt from further retracting

Buckle Shield: seatbelt buckle protector that prevents a pet from unbuckling the seatbelt when stepping on the buckle

Availability

Customers can begin pre-ordering Clickit Terrain starting Friday, March 17 through the Sleepypod online store at http://sleepypod.com/shop/. Clickit Terrain will start shipping in June 2017.

About Sleepypod

Look behind the beautiful designs and you’ll find multiple functions, durable materials, and safety beyond compare. Sleepypod pet products have earned numerous awards and accolades for safety and design innovation. Every Sleepypod carrier and car safety harness has been certified with a top safety rating from the Center for Pet Safety. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. Sleepypod.com

Contact Information

Jane Skuta at press(at)sleepypod(dot)com or (703) 364-9753