Existing methods using LC-MS/MS suffer from matrix interference and require expensive and laborious sample preparation methods in order to reduce the impact on instrumentation. ICP-MS is a robust and specific analytical method that is often underappreciated outside of the area of elemental analysis.

This presentation will discuss the pros and cons of using LC-ICP-MS for the analysis of thyroid hormones. Participants will engage in a discussion over the basics of LC-ICP-MS including similarities and differences to other mass spectrometers, as well as compare and contrast workflows for thyroid hormones by LC-ICP-MS and LC-MS/MS. These participants will be able to better determine the applicability of LC-ICP-MS for the routine analysis of thyroid hormones.

Dr. Frederick Strathmann, vice president of quality assurance at NMS Labs, will be the speaker for this presentation.

Strathmann received a doctorate of pathology and laboratory medicine from the University of Rochester in New York, after which he conducted an academic postdoctoral fellowship in the Biomedical Genetics Department at the University of Rochester, and completed a ComACC accredited Clinical Chemistry fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle. He currently serves as the vice president of quality assurance at NMS Labs. Prior to his current position, he was a medical director of toxicology and director of high complexity platforms - mass spectrometry at ARUP Laboratories and a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Pathology at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

LabRoots will host this event April 5, 2017, commencing at 10:00 a.m. PT, 1:00 p.m. ET. To read more about this event, learn about the P.A.C.E. CE and Florida CE credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

