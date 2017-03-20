Paladion, a global cyber security leader, has been named amongst North America’s top 100 managed security service providers in CRN’s recently-released ‘2017 MSP 500’ list. The company was ranked 16 in the ‘Managed Security 100’ category for its Managed Security, Remote Monitoring, and Mobile Device Management (MDM) services. The list also identified Paladion’s CMO and EVP – Americas, Sachin Varghese, as a top IT executive in the managed security services space.

Recognized as a leading advertising medium for the IT industry, CRN is a global leader in covering the IT/ITES channel. Its ‘2017 MSP 500’ list recognizes companies in North America whose approach to delivering managed services is one innovative step ahead. The ‘Managed Security 100’ is a list of companies which focuses primarily on delivering off-premise cloud-based security services.

Speaking on the recognition, Rajat Mohanty, CEO of Paladion said, “With the ever-increasing dependence on technology and its rapid evolution, state-of-the-art, cloud-based managed cyber security solutions have become the need of the hour for businesses and organizations across the globe. This is what Paladion enables for its clients. We are delighted to be named in the latest edition of CRN’s illustrious ‘MSP 500’ list under the ‘Managed Security 100’ category, an accolade that reflects our leadership position in the segment. We will aim to raise the bar even higher in the future, as we continue to deliver highly-relevant and efficient cyber security solutions to organizations across the world.”

The latest accolade further underlines Paladion’s deep expertise in cloud-based managed security services as well as its leadership position in the cyber security market..

About Paladion Networks:

Paladion is a global cyber security provider that offers end-to-end information security services and solutions in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Paladion is rated and has been recognized and awarded by Gartner, Asian Banker and Red Herring, amongst others.

For over 15 years, Paladion has been actively managing information risks for over 700 customers. Paladion provides a complete spectrum of information risk management services comprising of security assurance, compliance, governance, monitoring, security analytics and security management services to large and medium-sized organizations. Paladion is also actively involved in several information risk management research forums and has authored many books on the same. With a staff of over 800 dedicated security experts, Paladion has 6 Security Operations Centers (SOCs) across the world.

Please visit http://www.paladion.net for more information