BTCC Releases Mobi, a Multicurrency Bitcoin Wallet

BTCC today introduced Mobi, a new global multicurrency bitcoin wallet for iOS and Android.

Mobi makes it easy to use bitcoin as money with conversion between 100+ currencies, instant money transfers to any Twitter account or mobile number, and an optional debit card that lets users spend bitcoins anywhere Visa is accepted.

Mobi is the only mobile app that allows instant conversion, storage, and transfer of more than 100 currencies, including the United States dollar, the British pound, the Japanese yen, the euro, gold, silver, and bitcoin.

Mobi accounts are linked to users’ mobile numbers; all that is needed to use Mobi is a smartphone. Mobi users can instantly transfer funds to any of the 2 billion other global smartphone users using Mobi’s private blockchain. Mobi also supports bitcoin transfers on the bitcoin public blockchain.

Uniquely, Mobi allows customers to send money in any currency, including bitcoin, to any of Twitter’s 319 million users.

“Mobi eliminates friction in money transfer, making money truly global,” said Bobby Lee, BTCC’s chief executive officer. “With Mobi, you can send any money to anyone anywhere.”

Mobi comes with an optional Visa debit card. The debit card is linked to users’ Mobi accounts, and allows them to withdraw cash in any currency at ATMs worldwide or spend their funds at any retail points of sale that support Visa. The debit card automatically deducts funds from customers’ wallet balance.

“Mobi will take bitcoin mainstream, with mobile-number accounts, Twitter payments, 100+ currencies, and a Visa debit card,” Lee said. “Mobi is the killer app for bitcoin.”

Mobi is accessible worldwide with support for 15 languages, including English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

About Mobi

Mobi is a global bitcoin app that allows storage, conversion, and transfer of more than 100 currencies. Mobi is a hosted wallet, which uses bitcoin as its underlying digital asset, and comes with an optional Visa debit card. A mobile phone number and an iOS or Android smartphone is all that is needed to use Mobi; there are no complicated signup and login procedures. Mobi is available worldwide in 15 languages. Learn more by visiting https://mobi.me/. Download the app on the iTunes App Store (https://bt.cc/mi) or Google Play Store (https://bt.cc/ma).

About BTCC

BTCC plays a leading role in every segment of the bitcoin ecosystem, offering digital currency exchanges, mining pools, physical bitcoins, and mobile wallets. The diverse products and services BTCC offers allow its customers to engage in all aspects of the digital currency spectrum in one integrated platform.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, BTCC serves a global customer base and has become an industry leader for security, risk mitigation, credibility, and technological innovation. BTCC’s mission is to provide the world with the most convenient and trustworthy digital currency services. More information about BTCC and its products can be found at https://www.btcc.com/.