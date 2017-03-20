Sengenics, an immuno-diagnostics and therapeutics biotechnology company, today announced the launch of it’s new custom protein cloning and expression service, ProSys, at the Biomarker Summit being held at the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa. ProSys uses the patented BCCP folding marker technology to ensure that proteins expressed are functional.

Sengenics’ Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Jonathan Blackburn said, “Expression of human proteins in heterologous systems such as bacteria, insect or mammalian cells can result in a low yield of proteins due to the production of incorrectly folded proteins. Our technology utilizes the biotin carboxyl carrier protein (BCCP) as a protein folding marker and protein solubility enhancer that reports on protein folding, helping to ensure that every protein cloned and expressed using our Immunome technology is correctly folded and functional.”

“In the last 6 months, Sengenics has secured commercial projects with 5 out of the 10 top pharmaceutical companies in the world. These projects involve producing selected non-human proteins using mammalian and bacterial expression systems which are then spotted on custom Immunome arrays. These are being used for a variety of pharmaceutical screening and drug discovery applications”, said Matthew Rawlings, Sengenics’ Commercial Director.

Sengenics is offering a flexible protein production service from gene cloning to purified protein. Customers can choose the type and number of proteins as well as the expression system that suits their protein of interest. The technology has been successfully used for protein production using Baculovirus, E.coli, Yeast and mammalian expression systems.

About Sengenics

Sengenics is an immuno-diagnostics and therapeutics biotechnology company. Our key focus is leveraging the patented Immunome protein array technology which was spun out from research that was commercialised as a joint collaboration between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. The four key applications of Immunome are; Discovery of antibody-based therapeutics, discovery of autoantibody biomarkers, on-array kinase and DNA binding assays, and predictive immuno-toxicology assays.