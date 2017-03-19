Equator Pure Nature Awarded Most Environmentally Sustainable Business

Equator Pure Nature (EPN), manufacturer of Thailand’s leading natural household cleaning products Pipper Standard, announced today that it has been awarded the Most Environmentally Sustainable business award at the International Business Awards 2017. The International Business Awards 2017 was the first annual international business award hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand in partnership with BigChilli Magazine. Entrepreneurs and business were awarded to “acknowledge excellence in performance, process and creativity”.

Equator Pure Nature has excelled through its environmentally innovative, patented pineapple fermentation technology used as the basis of their natural household cleaning products. Through years of research and development, Peter Wainman, co-founder and CEO of Equator Pure Nature and his team of scientists developed patented pineapple fermentation technology for natural household cleaning products that cleans as well as or better than chemical products. Pipper Standard products are natural, hypoallergenic-certified by third parties, and free of known allergens. Pipper Standard has also received 5 United States patents for its fruit fermentation technology and has global patents pending covering 70% of the world’s GDP.

Pipper Standard products are certified to biodegrade more than 90% in one month, leaving no negative impact on the environment. Equator Pure Nature also uses a closed-loop system whereby creating little to no waste in the production of Pipper Standard products.

Wainman’s vision is to improve people’s lives by reducing exposure to chemicals through promoting the replacement of chemical cleaning products with natural products. In Thailand, 49% of children in greater Bangkok suffer from allergies, a dramatic 33% increase from 10 years ago. With similar trends of rising allergy and asthma rates throughout the Asia Pacific region, Wainman believes that “these rapidly increasing rates of allergies, asthma and other health issues are linked to excessive chemical exposure. If we can decrease our exposure to synthetic chemicals, we should be able to decrease rates of allergies and asthma and decrease contamination of our environment.”

