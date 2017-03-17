PV (Pharmacovigilance) Audit Strategy Planning - A Practical Approach to Design and Implementation Course "PV (Pharmacovigilance) Audit Strategy Planning - A Practical Approach to Design and Implementation" has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

ComplianceOnline, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisory network with over 1500 experts in various regulatory subjects, today announced a seminar on PV (Pharmacovigilance) Audit Strategy Planning - A Practical Approach to Design and Implementation. The two day seminar led by Dr. Robin Geller will be held on May 11 and 12, 2017 in San Francisco CA.

This training workshop will provide an understanding of the FDA and EMEA’s requirements for a risk based audit program and current interpretation.

Speaker Robin Geller is currently a consultant with Biophia Consulting. Dr. Geller has over 25 years of corporate and academic experience. Her business experience includes extensive work in pharmacovigilance, regulatory strategy and regulatory intelligence.

This two-day workshop will host discussions on FDA and EMEA requirements for risk based PV audits. The various sessions will also address processes for developing risk assessment criteria, identifying the PV audit universe, prioritizing entities for audit according to relative risk and preparing a 3-5 year PV audit plan. In addition, the course will review methods of quality oversight and management of third parties performing PV activities.

Dates:

Thursday, May 11, 2017 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM) and Friday, May 12, 2017 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM)

Location: San Francisco CA

Registration Cost: $2,099.00 per registration

